Meridian mayoral race pits City Hall insider against well-known Republican legislator

Voters around Meridian took to the polls Tuesday to elect a new mayor and three new City Council members.

Joe Palmer and Robert Simison emerged as the two front-runners in the five-person race. Together they raised over $180,000, far outpacing their competitors.

Palmer, a 55-year-old Republican state representative who heads the House Transportation Committee, has focused on improving transportation, reducing property taxes and spending, and getting rid of regulations he says are preventing businesses from moving to Meridian. He has benefited from his relationships with fellow Republican legislators, who have flooded his campaign’s coffers with donations.

Name recognition at the polls could play in Palmer’s favor.

As of Oct. 31, he had received $83,605 in donations in individual contributions. A political action committee called Citizens for Responsible Growth, which raised $52,525, has also thrown its support behind Palmer. He is also backed by the anti-abortion political action commission Idaho Chooses Life, which has spent around $2,000 on his campaign.

Joe Palmer, Anne Little Roberts, Shaun Wardle, Robert Simison, and Gina Johnson are running to be Meridian’s next mayor.

Simison wins backing of de Weerd, Ahlquist, Turnbull

Meanwhile, Simison, Mayor Tammy de Weerd’s chief of staff, has found his greatest support in those who previously backed his boss. His campaign has primarily focused on improving Meridian’s key city services like parks, police and fire safety. He has also said he wants to leverage city funds to help fund transportation projects.

This fall, his campaign sent out a letter authored by De Weerd to voters encouraging them to back Simison. The letter helped to increase his recognition throughout the city and helped increase his popularity among those who appreciate the city’s direction under De Weerd.

Simison, 46, has won endorsements from several former City Council members, developers like Tommy Ahlquist of Ball Ventures Ahlquist and David Turnbull of Brighton Corp., as well as the local firefighters’ union and The Idaho Statesman. He is also backed by Idaho Association of Realtors, whose PAC spent around $30,000 for his campaign. He received $106,840 in individual donations.

A Republican, Simison has never before won an elected office before. In 2012, he ran in the Republican primary for house district 21 in South Meridian, but lost to Steven Harris.

Wardle, Little Roberts mostly self-funded

Candidates Shaun Wardle and Anne Little Roberts have mostly self-funded their campaigns with loans.

Roberts, a 58-year-old city councilwoman, owns DryJect turf aerating franchise with her husband. The cousin of Gov. Brad Little raised $28,938, of which $21,448 came from personal loans. She has earned the endorsement of current city councilwoman Genesis Milam and called out the “special interest groups” donating to her opponents.

Wardle, a 44-year-old Meridian native and former councilman, owns D1 Sports Training and works as an associate at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services. He raised $18,390, of which $16,000 came from personal loans.

With five candidates, it’s possible that one candidate may not earn 50% of votes. But unlike Boise, Meridian city code does not have a runoff provision. The candidate who brings in the most votes wins, even if it’s not a majority.

Brad Hoaglun, Elizabeth “Liz” Strader, Denise Hanson-LaFever, Jessica Perreault, Donna Lusignan, Joshua Valk and Jeffrey Miller are running for Meridian City Council.

Council: Strader backed by Bernt, Borton, Milam

Three City Council spots are also up for grabs in this election.

Four candidates are in the running for Seat 1, which is being vacated by Anne Little Roberts: Donna Lusignan, Elizabeth “Liz” Strader, Michael Christianson and Rudolf “Rudy” L. Patrick.

Strader has recieved the support of current council members Treg Bernt, Joe Borton, and Genesis Milam, as well as the Meridian firefighters’ alliance, the Conservation Voters of Idaho and the Meridian Idaho Neighborhood Alliance.

Only one person is running for Seat 3: Brad Hoaglun, a communications director at the Christian nonprofit Mission Aviation Fellowship, which provides flights and delivery of emergency supplies in remote corners of the world. Hoaglun previously served on the City Council from 2008 to 2013.

The seat is currently held by Ty Palmer, son of Joe Palmer. Ty Palmer decided not to run for a second term.

Likewise, four people are also running for Seat 5, currently held by Genesis Milam: Jeffrey Miller, Jessica Perreault, Denise Hanson-LaFever, and Joshua Valk. Milam decided not to run for a second term.