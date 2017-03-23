Boys High School Basketball

March 23, 2017 11:49 AM

5A All-Idaho boys basketball team: BYU signee leads Rocky Mountain to first state title

By Rachel Roberts

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KOLBY LEE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

 

Why he is Player of the Year: The 6-10 senior center anchored the Grizzlies’ state championship run by averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game despite facing constant double teams. Lee also was named the Gatorade Idaho player of the year.

Coach’s comment: “Kolby’s leadership and selflessness this season elevated our team to a state championship. His goals were team success before individual success,” Rocky coach Dane Roy said.

What others are saying: “He is the reason Rocky was so difficult to defend, and he anchored their defense. His presence on the floor allowed their other players to get loose and find open shots,” Post Falls coach Mike McLean said.

What’s next: Lee has signed to play for BYU, but first he will go on a two-year church mission to Australia.

JAXON EDELMAYER, MADISON

The 6-3 senior guard was an all-around standout capable of knocking down the 3, beating a defender off the dribble or posting up. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. “Best athlete in the state,” Madison coach Bill Hawkins said.

KOBE TERASHIMA, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

His selfless play served as the engine for Rocky’s state title season, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. “Has the ability to make everyone around him better,” Rocky coach Dane Roy said of his senior point guard.

JAKE PFENNIGS, POST FALLS

Although he is committed to Arizona State for baseball, the 6-7 junior wing and 5A Inland Empire League player of the year is also a standout on the hardwood. Pfennigs averaged 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

DELVEION JACKSON, CENTENNIAL

The UC Davis commit led the Patriots to a runner-up finish at state, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while defending each opponents’ best player. “He was our jack of all trades,” Pats coach Josh Aipperspach said of the 6-6 senior guard.

COACH OF THE YEAR: DANE ROY, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Roy led the Grizzlies to a 26-1 record and the program’s first state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Paul Pennington

Boise

5-10

Junior

Point guard

19.4 ppg, 5.3 ast, 2.9 stl

Trystan Bradley

Lewiston

6-8

Senior

Center

17.3 ppg, 8.6 reb, 2.0 blk

Brooks King

Centennial

6-3

Senior

Guard

16.7 ppg, 42% 3-pointers

Nathan Webb

Madison

6-6

Senior

Wing

15.5 ppg, 4.5 reb, 3.0 ast

Cameron Howard

Mountain View

6-2

Senior

Guard

18.1 ppg, 43% 3-pointers

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

