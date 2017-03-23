5A All-Idaho boys basketball team: BYU signee leads Rocky Mountain to first state title

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KOLBY LEE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Why he is Player of the Year: The 6-10 senior center anchored the Grizzlies’ state championship run by averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game despite facing constant double teams. Lee also was named the Gatorade Idaho player of the year.
Coach’s comment: “Kolby’s leadership and selflessness this season elevated our team to a state championship. His goals were team success before individual success,” Rocky coach Dane Roy said.
What others are saying: “He is the reason Rocky was so difficult to defend, and he anchored their defense. His presence on the floor allowed their other players to get loose and find open shots,” Post Falls coach Mike McLean said.
What’s next: Lee has signed to play for BYU, but first he will go on a two-year church mission to Australia.
JAXON EDELMAYER, MADISON
The 6-3 senior guard was an all-around standout capable of knocking down the 3, beating a defender off the dribble or posting up. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. “Best athlete in the state,” Madison coach Bill Hawkins said.
KOBE TERASHIMA, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
His selfless play served as the engine for Rocky’s state title season, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. “Has the ability to make everyone around him better,” Rocky coach Dane Roy said of his senior point guard.
JAKE PFENNIGS, POST FALLS
Although he is committed to Arizona State for baseball, the 6-7 junior wing and 5A Inland Empire League player of the year is also a standout on the hardwood. Pfennigs averaged 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.
DELVEION JACKSON, CENTENNIAL
The UC Davis commit led the Patriots to a runner-up finish at state, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while defending each opponents’ best player. “He was our jack of all trades,” Pats coach Josh Aipperspach said of the 6-6 senior guard.
COACH OF THE YEAR: DANE ROY, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Roy led the Grizzlies to a 26-1 record and the program’s first state championship.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Paul Pennington
Boise
5-10
Junior
Point guard
19.4 ppg, 5.3 ast, 2.9 stl
Trystan Bradley
Lewiston
6-8
Senior
Center
17.3 ppg, 8.6 reb, 2.0 blk
Brooks King
Centennial
6-3
Senior
Guard
16.7 ppg, 42% 3-pointers
Nathan Webb
Madison
6-6
Senior
Wing
15.5 ppg, 4.5 reb, 3.0 ast
Cameron Howard
Mountain View
6-2
Senior
Guard
18.1 ppg, 43% 3-pointers
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
