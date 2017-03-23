1A Division II All-Idaho boys basketball team: Genesis Prep sophomore voted top player

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JONNY HILLMAN, GENESIS PREP
Why he is Player of the Year: Get ready to hear Hillman’s name for two more years. The 6-1 sophomore guard led the north Idaho private Christian school to its first state title with his poise, court vision and ability to score in various ways. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals a game for the Jaguars.
Coach’s comment: “He was the best player on the championship team,” Genesis Prep coach Marsell Colbert said.
What others are saying: “A very solid player. A high basketball IQ. Whenever his team needed a bucket, he stepped up and knocked one down. (I) never saw him force it or make a bad decision,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said.
What’s next: Hillman returns for his junior year as the Jaguars try to defend their state title.
JAKE SMITH, DIETRICH
Despite limited minutes in blowouts, the 5-11 senior guard racked up 15.4 points a game as a dead-eye shooter. He drained 43 percent of his 3-pointers, but he also kept defenses honest with his penetration and 50 percent shooting on field goals.
GARRETT ASTLE, DIETRICH
The reigning player of the year was limited due to a torn quadricep suffered during football season. But once the 5-9 senior wing got back on the court, his breakneck speed allowed him to score 9 points and grab 5.5 rebounds a night.
WYATT HARDIN, KENDRICK
The 6-7 senior center posed a matchup problem for opponents throughout the state. Skilled inside the paint, he racked up 19.2 points and 11.8 rebounds a game. But he could also keep opponents from packing it in with a zone by stepping out and hitting a 3.
JT MAHON, COUNCIL
A torn meniscus from football season forced the 6-foot senior forward to undergo surgery Jan. 3. He returned with three games left in the regular season and made an immediate impact, averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds at the state tournament.
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE DILL, DIETRICH
Dill led the his team to a 24-2 season and their second straight title game appearance.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Slade Dill
Dietrich
6-6
Junior
Forward
12.2 ppg, 9.7 reb, 2.5 blk
Stephane Manzi
Genesis Prep
6-9
Senior
Center
14.9 ppg, 8.1 reb, 1.3 blk
Landen Gamett
Butte County
5-11
Senior
Wing
17.5 ppg, 8.7 reb, 4.2 ast
Brennon Costello
Logos
5-11
Junior
Point guard
24.0 ppg, 4.3 ast, 3.3 stl
Spencer Permann
Rockland
6-2
Junior
Wing
11.7 ppg, 7.0 reb, 2.1 ast
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
