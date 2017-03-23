1A Division II All-Idaho boys basketball team: Genesis Prep sophomore voted top player

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal Pause

1:01 On the rails with locomotive 844

1:33 Twenty-five-foot gorilla 'Jungo' awakens at Treefort in Boise

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

1:45 Decorfort at Treefort Music Fest

8:43 Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison and coach Leon Rice discuss NIT loss to Illinois

2:26 Boise Foothills ranger helps keep the trails safe and fun for all, crime is rare

3:40 Meet the Idaho Statesman's 2017 All-Idaho basketball players