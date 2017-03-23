Boys High School Basketball

March 23, 2017 11:48 AM

1A Division II All-Idaho boys basketball team: Genesis Prep sophomore voted top player

By Michael Lycklama

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JONNY HILLMAN, GENESIS PREP

 

Why he is Player of the Year: Get ready to hear Hillman’s name for two more years. The 6-1 sophomore guard led the north Idaho private Christian school to its first state title with his poise, court vision and ability to score in various ways. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals a game for the Jaguars.

Coach’s comment: “He was the best player on the championship team,” Genesis Prep coach Marsell Colbert said.

What others are saying: “A very solid player. A high basketball IQ. Whenever his team needed a bucket, he stepped up and knocked one down. (I) never saw him force it or make a bad decision,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said.

What’s next: Hillman returns for his junior year as the Jaguars try to defend their state title.

Meet the Idaho Statesman's 2017 All-Idaho basketball players

Watch as Kolby Lee of Rocky Mountain, Tori Williams of Centennial and Lydia Nieto of Bishop Kelly talk about their season and their love of basketball

JAKE SMITH, DIETRICH

Despite limited minutes in blowouts, the 5-11 senior guard racked up 15.4 points a game as a dead-eye shooter. He drained 43 percent of his 3-pointers, but he also kept defenses honest with his penetration and 50 percent shooting on field goals.

GARRETT ASTLE, DIETRICH

The reigning player of the year was limited due to a torn quadricep suffered during football season. But once the 5-9 senior wing got back on the court, his breakneck speed allowed him to score 9 points and grab 5.5 rebounds a night.

WYATT HARDIN, KENDRICK

The 6-7 senior center posed a matchup problem for opponents throughout the state. Skilled inside the paint, he racked up 19.2 points and 11.8 rebounds a game. But he could also keep opponents from packing it in with a zone by stepping out and hitting a 3.

JT MAHON, COUNCIL

A torn meniscus from football season forced the 6-foot senior forward to undergo surgery Jan. 3. He returned with three games left in the regular season and made an immediate impact, averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds at the state tournament.

COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE DILL, DIETRICH

Dill led the his team to a 24-2 season and their second straight title game appearance.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Slade Dill

Dietrich

6-6

Junior

Forward

12.2 ppg, 9.7 reb, 2.5 blk

Stephane Manzi

Genesis Prep

6-9

Senior

Center

14.9 ppg, 8.1 reb, 1.3 blk

Landen Gamett

Butte County

5-11

Senior

Wing

17.5 ppg, 8.7 reb, 4.2 ast

Brennon Costello

Logos

5-11

Junior

Point guard

24.0 ppg, 4.3 ast, 3.3 stl

Spencer Permann

Rockland

6-2

Junior

Wing

11.7 ppg, 7.0 reb, 2.1 ast

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

