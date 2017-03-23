3A All-Idaho boys basketball team: Snake River junior garners player of year honors

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CLANCY THOMAS, SNAKE RIVER
Why he is Player of the Year: The athletic 6-foot-6 junior wing heralded for his versatile play had a great touch around the basket, averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 63 percent from inside the arc. Led the Panthers to a state runner-up finish.
Coach’s comment: “(He’s the) top player to ever play at Snake River High School in the past 24 years that I have been the head coach,” Snake River coach Robert Coombs said.
What others are saying: “He is obviously very talented but beyond that plays the game the way it should be — tough, physical but very respectful to his opponents,” Kellogg coach Jeff Nearing said.
What’s next: Thomas returns for his senior season with an eye on a third straight trip to state.
HAYDEN WOOD, SUGAR-SALEM
Known for his pure shooting ability, the 5-11 senior guard made the big shots at critical times for the state champions. Wood averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.
PARKER MILLER, SUGAR-SALEM
Described as the “glue” for the state champions by Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman, the 6-4 senior forward stood out defensively against bigger, taller opponents. Miller averaged 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists per game.
BRYSON COMSTOCK, GOODING
The 5-9 senior point guard led the Senators to the state tournament after a 31-year drought. Comstock averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.3 assists per game despite being at the forefront of every opponent’s game plan.
ALBERTO SANCHEZ, WEISER
The 3A Snake River Valley Player of the Year carried the Wolverines to the consolation title and finished with more than 1,000 career points. Despite facing double teams, the senior wing averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.
COACH OF THE YEAR: SHAWN FREEMAN, SUGAR-SALEM
Freeman guided the Diggers (20-5) to their first state championship since 1994.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Bridger Bumgarner
Weiser
6-1
Senior
Guard
15.3 ppg, 10.1 reb, 4.2 ast
Payton Pinz
Parma
6-2
Senior
Wing
14.4 ppg, 10.7 reb
Blake Bartschi
South Fremont
6-6
Senior
Forward
14.3 ppg, 11.4 reb, 3.5 ast
Jim Elkin
Buhl
6-4
Senior
Forward
13.7 ppg, 9.6 reb, 3.1 ast
Chase Jerome
Kellogg
6-0
Junior
Guard
14.0 ppg, 6.2 reb, 3.0 ast
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
Comments