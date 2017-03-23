Boys High School Basketball

4A All-Idaho boys basketball team: Preston’s unstoppable center voted player of the year

By Michael Lycklama

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: BRAYDEN PARKER, PRESTON

 

Why he is Player of the Year: Opponents centered every game plan around stopping the 6-7 junior center. None worked as Parker averaged 16.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks to lead Preston to back-to-back state titles.

Coach’s comment: “Brayden was a game changer for the Indians. His presence on both ends of the court makes him special,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said.

What others are saying: “Everything went through him on offense. It’s amazing that he averaged a double-double when every team that he played was preparing to stop him,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said.

What’s next: Parker has a full-ride offer from Idaho State and returns for his senior season.

MAX RICE, BISHOP KELLY

A repeat first-team pick, the 6-3 junior guard terrorized opponents all season long with his bounty of ways to score. From his long-range shot to his ability to get to the basket to his transition game, Rice averaged 18.5 points a game.

NICK FITTS, VALLIVUE

The 5-7 senior point guard proved he belonged with the big boys, earning his second straight first-team pick after making the 2A first team last year with Melba. He averaged 17.4 points, was a deadly 3-point shooter (40 percent) and added 3.2 assists a game.

DEREK WADSWORTH, PRESTON

The 5-10 junior point guard did plenty for the Indians on offense, scoring 14.3 points a game while also averaging 4.2 assists and shooting 85 percent at the free-throw line. But he was also Preston’s top defender (1.8 steals) and leader on the court.

SAWYER STORMS, IDAHO FALLS

Storms led the Tigers to their first state tournament victory since 1999 as a 6-6 senior forward who was a matchup nightmare with his length and athleticism. Despite double teams night in and night out, he racked up 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: TYLER JONES, PRESTON

Jones led the Indians to a 23-4 record and their second straight state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Ryan Bagley

Burley

6-1

Junior

Point guard

21.1 ppg, 8.1 ast, 6.6 reb

Dan Sabala

Bishop Kelly

6-0

Senior

Point guard

9.5 ppg, 4.2 ast, 2.6 stl

Logan Geist

Jerome

6-0

Senior

Guard

17.2 ppg, 38% 3-pointers

Jarod Greene

Blackfoot

6-8

Senior

Center

18.4 ppg, 8.2 reb, 1.7 blk

Kobi Gardea

Pocatello

5-8

Senior

Point guard

13.7 ppg, 7.9 ast, 4.7 reb

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

