2A All-Idaho boys basketball team: Bear Lake junior named classification’s best player

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: AVERY CARLSEN, BEAR LAKE
Why he is Player of the Year: The three-year starter epitomized the point guard position. The 5-11 junior ran the offense with 2.9 assists a game, scored when necessary with 12.8 points a game on 56 percent shooting and was the Bears’ leader on and off the floor.
Coach’s comment: “Avery is a general on the court, always making sure he is putting the team in the best situation possible,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said.
What others are saying: “This guy does it all. He can score, defend and plays with exceptional effort. The kid is a game changer that does whatever his team needs to win,” Declo coach Jacoby Fox said.
What’s next: Carlsen returns for his senior season and a shot at a second straight title.
MATTHEW JOHNSON, RIRIE
The 6-6 senior center provided the muscle in the Bulldogs’ imposing front court. His skill around the basket allowed him to average 13.5 points on 64 percent shooting, and he added 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists a game.
JACOB SIELER, ST. MARIES
A second-team pick last year, the 5-9 senior guard moves up to the first team after leading the Lumberjacks to their second straight third-place finish at state. Sieler was a defensive wrecking ball (4.7 steals) that also racked up 15.9 points and 3.5 assists a game.
DAMON FOLKMAN, FIRTH
Called the “glue” of his team by Firth coach Scott Adams, the Cougars leaned on the 6-1 senior guard whenever they faced any adversity. He led the Cougars in points (13.5), rebounds (6.8) and assists (3.3) while adding 1.5 steals a night.
MICHAEL URE, RIRIE
The finesse to Johnson’s strength, the 6-6 sophomore forward teamed with fellow first-teamer Matthew Johnson to form Ririe’s potent front line. While Johnson banged inside, Ure stretched defenses to average 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRANDON CARLSEN, BEAR LAKE
Carlsen led the Bears (23-4) to the second state title in program history.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Keegan Duncan
Declo
6-3
Soph.
Guard
15.7 ppg, 5.1 reb, 1.7 blk
Andy Bowden
Ririe
5-10
Senior
Point guard
6.9 ppg, 5.8 ast, 2.7 stl
Garrett Hawkes
North Fremont
6-2
Soph.
Guard
17.8 ppg, 5.9 reb, 3.6 stl
Riley Harris
New Plymouth
6-0
Senior
Wing
13.2 ppg, 4.0 reb, 1.2 ast
Jake Hall
Aberdeen
6-2
Junior
Point guard
14.1 ppg, 7.0 reb, 4.3 ast
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
