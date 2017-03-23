1A Division I All-Idaho boys basketball team: Lapwai senior voted classification’s best

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: IVORY MILES-WILLIAMS, LAPWAI
Why he is Player of the Year: The Whitepine League Player of the Year and College of Idaho commit was dynamic on offense and had the ability to guard any position on defense. The 6-2 senior wing averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor for the state champions.
Coach’s comment: “Ivory was a true all-around player and excellent athlete affecting the game on both ends of the floor,” Lapwai coach Bob Sobotta said.
What others are saying: “Does everything well. He provided great leadership and did what his team needed, be it rebounding, defending or scoring to help win games,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
What’s next: Miles-Williams will play for the C of I beginning this fall.
EMMIT TAYLOR III, LAPWAI
A first-team All-Idaho selection for the second year in a row, the 6-4 junior forward was the leading scorer for the state champions at 20.2 points per game. Taylor III shot 51 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from 3-point range.
JAXON HUGHES, AMBROSE
Ambrose’s career leader in 3-pointers made (232) and assists (311) is committed to Corban University. The 5-10 senior guard helped Ambrose to the consolation title this season by averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.4 assists per game.
PAYTON LLOYD, GRACE
The 6-0 senior point guard guided Grace to a third-place finish at state after falling to eventual champion Lapwai in the semifinals. Lloyd averaged 19.3 points per game. “A team leader on and off the floor,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said.
ETHAN CHRISTIANSON, AMBROSE
Committed to play baseball for Seattle University, the 6-2 junior guard is no slouch on the hardwood. Christianson set Ambrose’s single-season record for steals (141) and averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 steals, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
COACH OF THE YEAR: RORY LLOYD, GRACE
Lloyd led the Grizzlies to a third-place finish at state and a 21-5 record.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Patrick Chmelik
Prairie
6-5
Senior
Forward
11.9 ppg, 10.2 reb, 3.1 blk
Dedi Seme
Riverstone
6-3
Senior
Guard
20.7 ppg, 8.4 reb, 4.2 ast
Hunter Chaffee
Prairie
6-2
Junior
Guard
11.5 ppg, 41% 3-pointers
Kolten Hitt
Raft River
6-1
Senior
Guard
20.2 ppg, 7.3 reb, 4.1 ast
Payton Sobotta
Lapwai
6-1
Soph.
Guard
9.4 ppg, 3.3 reb, 2.0 ast
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
