March 24, 2017 11:59 AM

5A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Utah signee leads Centennial to state title

By Rachel Roberts

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TORI WILLIAMS, CENTENNIAL

 

Why she is Player of the Year: The 5-8 senior guard guided the Patriots to their first state championship since 2006 averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. She was named the Gatorade Idaho and 5A SIC player of the year and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

Coach’s comment: “She puts in the extra hours, puts up the extra shots and is constantly working to be better. Tori doesn’t settle, she sets the bar high and puts in the work to achieve her goals,” Centennial coach Candace Thornton said.

What others are saying: “Tori is one of the finest shooters I’ve seen. It has been a pleasure to watch her and a pain to coach against her,” Capital coach Blas Telleria said.

What’s next: Williams has signed to play for Utah beginning this fall.

MANDY SIMPSON, BOISE

An All-Idaho first-team pick for the second year in a row, the 6-1 senior wing averaged a double-double of 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. Simpson, who accepted a full-ride scholarship at Oklahoma, is a master on the boards.

CASSIDY TIEGS, EAGLE

The 5-8 senior guard moves up from the All-Idaho second team after setting career scoring (1,320 points) and single-season school records for assists (107). Tiegs averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the state runner-up Mustangs.

MELODY KEMPTON, POST FALLS

Despite regularly facing double teams, the 6-0 junior forward averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. The three-time 5A Inland Empire League player of the year is verbally committed to Gonzaga.

ABBY KREISER, MOUNTAIN VIEW

The four-year starter at guard finishes with 91 wins, two state championships, a third-place trophy and a consolation title. As a senior, Kreiser averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.7 assists per game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: CANDACE THORNTON, CENTENNIAL

She led the Patriots to a 23-4 record and a state championship in her first season.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Lauren Brocke

Centennial

6-3

Senior

Wing

9.8 ppg, 6.5 reb, 1.7 ast

Nina Carlson

Lake City

6-2

Senior

Forward

14.4 ppg, 7.2 reb, 4.3 ast

Bayley Brennan

Post Falls

5-7

Junior

Point guard

12.3 ppg, 3.1 ast, 2.1 stl

Kiana Corpus

Borah

5-6

Senior

Point guard

13.2 ppg, 4.0 ast, 3.5 stl

Abby Mangum

Eagle

6-0

Senior

Forward

8.8 ppg, 1.5 stl, 1.0 blk

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

