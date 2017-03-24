5A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Utah signee leads Centennial to state title

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TORI WILLIAMS, CENTENNIAL
Why she is Player of the Year: The 5-8 senior guard guided the Patriots to their first state championship since 2006 averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. She was named the Gatorade Idaho and 5A SIC player of the year and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Coach’s comment: “She puts in the extra hours, puts up the extra shots and is constantly working to be better. Tori doesn’t settle, she sets the bar high and puts in the work to achieve her goals,” Centennial coach Candace Thornton said.
What others are saying: “Tori is one of the finest shooters I’ve seen. It has been a pleasure to watch her and a pain to coach against her,” Capital coach Blas Telleria said.
What’s next: Williams has signed to play for Utah beginning this fall.
MANDY SIMPSON, BOISE
An All-Idaho first-team pick for the second year in a row, the 6-1 senior wing averaged a double-double of 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. Simpson, who accepted a full-ride scholarship at Oklahoma, is a master on the boards.
CASSIDY TIEGS, EAGLE
The 5-8 senior guard moves up from the All-Idaho second team after setting career scoring (1,320 points) and single-season school records for assists (107). Tiegs averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the state runner-up Mustangs.
MELODY KEMPTON, POST FALLS
Despite regularly facing double teams, the 6-0 junior forward averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. The three-time 5A Inland Empire League player of the year is verbally committed to Gonzaga.
ABBY KREISER, MOUNTAIN VIEW
The four-year starter at guard finishes with 91 wins, two state championships, a third-place trophy and a consolation title. As a senior, Kreiser averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.7 assists per game.
COACH OF THE YEAR: CANDACE THORNTON, CENTENNIAL
She led the Patriots to a 23-4 record and a state championship in her first season.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Lauren Brocke
Centennial
6-3
Senior
Wing
9.8 ppg, 6.5 reb, 1.7 ast
Nina Carlson
Lake City
6-2
Senior
Forward
14.4 ppg, 7.2 reb, 4.3 ast
Bayley Brennan
Post Falls
5-7
Junior
Point guard
12.3 ppg, 3.1 ast, 2.1 stl
Kiana Corpus
Borah
5-6
Senior
Point guard
13.2 ppg, 4.0 ast, 3.5 stl
Abby Mangum
Eagle
6-0
Senior
Forward
8.8 ppg, 1.5 stl, 1.0 blk
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
