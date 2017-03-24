5A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Utah signee leads Centennial to state title

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls Pause

1:58 Treefort Music Festival has music for all ages

0:40 Tap and Cask starts fresh with a remodel and sports pub fare

0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks

0:17 Evolution of a Paddles Up Poke bowl

3:07 Flood cycle: Biking a wet Boise River Greenbelt

3:43 Sen. Crapo praises Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting