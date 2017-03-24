Girls High School Basketball

March 24, 2017 11:58 AM

4A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Bishop Kelly junior named player of the year

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LYDIA NIETO, BISHOP KELLY

 

Why she is Player of the Year: The 5-7 junior guard carried the Knights to their second straight state runner-up finish. She averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game while leading BK on and off the court.

Coach’s comment: “She understood she didn’t need to score for us to win, and she got her teammates involved. She can shoot, distribute, rebound and defend,” Bishop Kelly coach Derek McCormick said.

What others are saying: “She is the kind of player who can turn a game around by hitting some big-time 3s and getting her team back on track when down,” Emmett coach Laraine Harrison said.

What’s next: Nieto returns for her senior season and third shot at a state championship.

GRACE KIRSCHER, SANDPOINT

A second-team pick last season, the 6-foot junior guard moves up to the first team. Her length and smooth shot puts her naturally on the wing, but her IQ allowed her to slide over to point guard, averaging 16.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals.

KAELA MCCLURE, JEROME

McClure filled nearly every role on a young team. The 5-4 senior guard ran the offense and drew the top defensive assignment all while stretching defenses well beyond the 3-point line. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

BLAIR RADFORD, WOOD RIVER

The 5-9 senior point guard controlled both ends of the floor as the Wolverines’ defensive ace and top offensive weapon. She poured in 15.6 points a game while keeping a hand in everything else, averaging 2.3 assists and 3.6 steals a game.

JILIAN GILCHRIST, MINICO

Only a broken hand could slow the Spartans’ 5-7 senior guard. Her speed and 3-point prowess (35 percent) made her a matchup nightmare for opponents as she scored 15.8 points a game and added 1.7 steals.

COACH OF THE YEAR: ANDY JONES, MIDDLETON

Jones led the Vikings to a 21-6 record and the state championship, his sixth as a coach.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Natalie Robison

Skyview

5-8

Senior

Point guard

18.1 ppg, 6.7 reb, 3.4 ast

Lexi Mitchell

Middleton

5-10

Soph.

Forward

7.5 ppg, 6.3 reb

Morgan Hall

Preston

5-7

Senior

Wing

11.9 ppg, 3.6 reb, 3.3 stl

Kylie Meadows

Mtn. Home

5-10

Junior

Forward

15.7 ppg, 8 reb, 1 blk

Morgan Mitchell

Emmett

6-1

Senior

Forward

14.6 ppg, 8.8 reb, 2.7 blk

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

