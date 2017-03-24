1A Division I All-Idaho girls basketball team: Lapwai guard voted top player in state

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KOYAMA YOUNG, LAPWAI
Why she is Player of the Year: Young moves up from first team to player of the year after leading the Wildcats to their third straight title. The 5-9 senior guard averaged 18.3 points. 7.1 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 4.1 assists.
Coach’s comment: “There is not an area you can rest when playing against her. She can shoot the 3, drive to the basket, post you up and was an absolute nemesis on defense,” Lapwai coach Eric Spencer said.
What others are saying: “She is an excellent leader, scorer, ball handler, guard and post player, if need be. Her all-around game is top notch and very fun to watch play, just not to coach against,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
What’s next: Young is weighing multiple offers from junior colleges to Division II programs.
▪ [RELATED: 5A All-Idaho Team]
▪ [RELATED: 4A All-Idaho Team]
▪ [RELATED: 3A All-Idaho Team]
▪ [RELATED: 2A All-Idaho Team]
▪ [RELATED: 1A Division II All-Idaho Team]
KATE RENFRO, HORSESHOE BEND
With her shooting touch, nose for the basket and ability to turn defense into offense, the 5-6 senior point guard filled the net with 24.3 points per game. She added 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 steals and 4.7 assists to lead her team to state for the first time since 2003.
IRIS DOMEBO, LAPWAI
The 5-9 senior finishes her career on the All-Idaho team for the fourth time, including player of the year honors in 2015 and ‘16. The unselfish guard racked up 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.2 steals and 5.1 assists this season.
ANGELA WEMHOFF, PRAIRIE
The junior stands 5-6 and primarily plays point guard for the Pirates. But because of her basketball savvy, she can also post up, allowing her to average 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 3.3 assists while shooting 54 percent from the floor.
AMIL MITCHELL, LAPWAI
The 5-7 junior forward was the first one to dive for a loose ball, block out or do anything else needed to win. She knew all five positions inside and out, allowing her to average 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.1 assists a game.
COACH OF THE YEAR: ERIC SPENCER, LAPWAI
Spencer led the Wildcats to a 23-1 record and their third straight state title.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Courtney Burt
Genesee
5-8
Junior
Guard
13.6 ppg, 7.9 reb, 1.6 blk
Rachael Mitton
Oakley
6-0
Junior
Center
10.1 ppg, 6.4 reb, 0.9 blk
Brittany Hardy
Oakley
5-10
Junior
Forward
10.5 ppg, 4.3 reb, 2.1 stl
Shiniah Holt
Lapwai
5-4
Senior
Point guard
7.3 ppg, 6.2 ast, 5.4 stl
Bailee Owens
Shoshone
5-6
Soph.
Forward
14.5 ppg, 9.4 reb, 4.4 stl
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
Comments