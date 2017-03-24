Girls High School Basketball

1A Division I All-Idaho girls basketball team: Lapwai guard voted top player in state

By Michael Lycklama

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KOYAMA YOUNG, LAPWAI

 

Why she is Player of the Year: Young moves up from first team to player of the year after leading the Wildcats to their third straight title. The 5-9 senior guard averaged 18.3 points. 7.1 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 4.1 assists.

Coach’s comment: “There is not an area you can rest when playing against her. She can shoot the 3, drive to the basket, post you up and was an absolute nemesis on defense,” Lapwai coach Eric Spencer said.

What others are saying: “She is an excellent leader, scorer, ball handler, guard and post player, if need be. Her all-around game is top notch and very fun to watch play, just not to coach against,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.

What’s next: Young is weighing multiple offers from junior colleges to Division II programs.

KATE RENFRO, HORSESHOE BEND

With her shooting touch, nose for the basket and ability to turn defense into offense, the 5-6 senior point guard filled the net with 24.3 points per game. She added 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 steals and 4.7 assists to lead her team to state for the first time since 2003.

IRIS DOMEBO, LAPWAI

The 5-9 senior finishes her career on the All-Idaho team for the fourth time, including player of the year honors in 2015 and ‘16. The unselfish guard racked up 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.2 steals and 5.1 assists this season.

ANGELA WEMHOFF, PRAIRIE

The junior stands 5-6 and primarily plays point guard for the Pirates. But because of her basketball savvy, she can also post up, allowing her to average 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 3.3 assists while shooting 54 percent from the floor.

AMIL MITCHELL, LAPWAI

The 5-7 junior forward was the first one to dive for a loose ball, block out or do anything else needed to win. She knew all five positions inside and out, allowing her to average 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.1 assists a game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: ERIC SPENCER, LAPWAI

Spencer led the Wildcats to a 23-1 record and their third straight state title.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Courtney Burt

Genesee

5-8

Junior

Guard

13.6 ppg, 7.9 reb, 1.6 blk

Rachael Mitton

Oakley

6-0

Junior

Center

10.1 ppg, 6.4 reb, 0.9 blk

Brittany Hardy

Oakley

5-10

Junior

Forward

10.5 ppg, 4.3 reb, 2.1 stl

Shiniah Holt

Lapwai

5-4

Senior

Point guard

7.3 ppg, 6.2 ast, 5.4 stl

Bailee Owens

Shoshone

5-6

Soph.

Forward

14.5 ppg, 9.4 reb, 4.4 stl

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

