2A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Melba junior named classification’s top player

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KORI PENTZER, MELBA
Why she is Player of the Year: The 5-9 junior guard was a scoring machine, racking up a classification-high 22.9 points a game. Her inside and outside game made her unstoppable, and she added 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks a game to lead the Mustangs to the state consolation title.
Coach’s comment: “Aside from her skill, Kori consistently contributes a great work ethic and competitiveness that I believe sets her apart from many other players,” Melba coach David Lenz said.
What others are saying: “Kori is one of the best two-way players I have ever seen,” Nampa Christian coach Cam Long said.
What’s next: Pentzer returns for her senior year to try to improve upon the Mustangs’ consolation title at state.
HADDI WILLIAMS, RIRIE
With her size (5-10) and range, the senior forward gave the state champions a versatile weapon they could use both inside and outside. The three-year starter capped her career averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.6 assists.
HANAH PETERSON, MALAD
The Dragons used their 6-1 senior guard at all five positions on the court. And she dominated at all five spots, racking up 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 blocks a game to lead Malad to the state finals for the first time since 1993.
KIERSTEN RASMUSSEN, SODA SPRINGS
As a three-year varsity starter, the Cardinals knew they could count on their 5-10 senior forward for a big bucket in crunch time. Rasmussen shot 48 percent from the field to average 9.3 points, adding 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.2 assists as well.
HOLLY GOLENOR, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
The Chargers’ 6-foot junior forward repeats as a first-team All-Idaho pick after averaging 11.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game. Her athleticism in the full court allowed her to negate constant double teams and dominate opponents.
COACH OF THE YEAR: DAMIEN SMITH, RIRIE
Smith led Ririe to a 25-2 record and the Bulldogs’ second state title in four years.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Kaylee Brown
Ririe
5-7
Senior
Wing
9.4 ppg, 3.3 stl, 1.7 ast
Makenna Schritter
Aberdeen
5-8
Senior
Point guard
15.8 ppg, 8.0 reb, 4.8 stl
Kelsey Auer
St. Maries
6-0
Senior
Forward
13.2 ppg, 7.5 reb, 1.8 blk
Halle Hill
North Fremont
5-10
Senior
Forward
16.9 ppg, 6.5 reb, 2.6 stl
Paige Ramsey
Declo
5-5
Senior
Point guard
9.5 ppg, 2.9 ast, 3.0 stl
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
