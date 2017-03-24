Girls High School Basketball

2A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Melba junior named classification’s top player

By Michael Lycklama

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KORI PENTZER, MELBA

 

Why she is Player of the Year: The 5-9 junior guard was a scoring machine, racking up a classification-high 22.9 points a game. Her inside and outside game made her unstoppable, and she added 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks a game to lead the Mustangs to the state consolation title.

Coach’s comment: “Aside from her skill, Kori consistently contributes a great work ethic and competitiveness that I believe sets her apart from many other players,” Melba coach David Lenz said.

What others are saying: “Kori is one of the best two-way players I have ever seen,” Nampa Christian coach Cam Long said.

What’s next: Pentzer returns for her senior year to try to improve upon the Mustangs’ consolation title at state.

HADDI WILLIAMS, RIRIE

With her size (5-10) and range, the senior forward gave the state champions a versatile weapon they could use both inside and outside. The three-year starter capped her career averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.6 assists.

HANAH PETERSON, MALAD

The Dragons used their 6-1 senior guard at all five positions on the court. And she dominated at all five spots, racking up 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 blocks a game to lead Malad to the state finals for the first time since 1993.

KIERSTEN RASMUSSEN, SODA SPRINGS

As a three-year varsity starter, the Cardinals knew they could count on their 5-10 senior forward for a big bucket in crunch time. Rasmussen shot 48 percent from the field to average 9.3 points, adding 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.2 assists as well.

HOLLY GOLENOR, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

The Chargers’ 6-foot junior forward repeats as a first-team All-Idaho pick after averaging 11.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game. Her athleticism in the full court allowed her to negate constant double teams and dominate opponents.

COACH OF THE YEAR: DAMIEN SMITH, RIRIE

Smith led Ririe to a 25-2 record and the Bulldogs’ second state title in four years.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Kaylee Brown

Ririe

5-7

Senior

Wing

9.4 ppg, 3.3 stl, 1.7 ast

Makenna Schritter

Aberdeen

5-8

Senior

Point guard

15.8 ppg, 8.0 reb, 4.8 stl

Kelsey Auer

St. Maries

6-0

Senior

Forward

13.2 ppg, 7.5 reb, 1.8 blk

Halle Hill

North Fremont

5-10

Senior

Forward

16.9 ppg, 6.5 reb, 2.6 stl

Paige Ramsey

Declo

5-5

Senior

Point guard

9.5 ppg, 2.9 ast, 3.0 stl

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

