3A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Timberlake guard voted player of the year

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ALLISON KIRBY, TIMBERLAKE
Why she is Player of the Year: After leading her team to a second straight title and fourth straight appearance in the state championship game, the 5-7 senior guard repeats as the player of the year. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals for the White Tigers. And she set school career records in steals (407), assists (378) and 3-pointers (146).
Coach’s comment: “As an offensive player, she is a great outside shooter and is extremely hard to stay in front of off the dribble. She is the best perimeter defender I have ever coached,” Timberlake coach Matt Miller said.
What others are saying: “How about player of the last four years?” Priest River coach Gary Stewart said.
What’s next: Kirby has signed a full-ride scholarship with Idaho.
KEELIE LAWLER, TIMBERLAKE
An All-Idaho first-team selection for the fourth straight season, the 5-8 senior guard paired with Kirby to lead Timberlake to another title. She led the champs in scoring (14.9 ppg) while adding 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.0 steals this season.
AMANDA RUDD, SUGAR-SALEM
The 5-4 senior point guard poured in 19 points a game at state to lead the Diggers to a second-place finish. A weapon on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, she led her team in scoring (13.9 ppg), steals (3.0) and assists (2.9).
MADISON JACKSON, PARMA
Montana State has already extended a scholarship offer to the 5-9 sophomore guard who faced double and triple teams throughout the season. Even those couldn’t slow Jackson, who racked up 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks a game.
ALYSSA CRUMLEY, SNAKE RIVER
The four-year starter finished her high school career with 1,402 points and a McDonald’s All-American Game nomination. Opponents constantly tried to front and deny the 5-10 senior forward the ball, but she still tallied 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds a night.
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT MILLER, TIMBERLAKE
He led the White Tigers to a 23-2 season and back-to-back state championships.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Jenna Abbott
Teton
5-10
Senior
Forward
18.6 ppg, 6.0 reb, 3.2 ast
McKinze Gunter
Marsh Valley
5-4
Senior
Point guard
9.2 ppg, 3.8 ast, 2.7 stl
Kelsey Higginson
Snake River
5-8
Junior
Guard
13.7 ppg, 47% FG, 2.8 stl
Savanah Crane
Sugar-Salem
5-11
Junior
Center
7.1 ppg, 8.8 reb, 1.5 blk
Ashlie Watts
Kimberly
5-10
Senior
Guard
10.4 ppg, 2.4 ast, 2.7 stl
How are the teams selected?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
