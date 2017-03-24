Girls High School Basketball

March 24, 2017 11:58 AM

3A All-Idaho girls basketball team: Timberlake guard voted player of the year

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ALLISON KIRBY, TIMBERLAKE

 

Why she is Player of the Year: After leading her team to a second straight title and fourth straight appearance in the state championship game, the 5-7 senior guard repeats as the player of the year. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals for the White Tigers. And she set school career records in steals (407), assists (378) and 3-pointers (146).

Coach’s comment: “As an offensive player, she is a great outside shooter and is extremely hard to stay in front of off the dribble. She is the best perimeter defender I have ever coached,” Timberlake coach Matt Miller said.

What others are saying: “How about player of the last four years?” Priest River coach Gary Stewart said.

What’s next: Kirby has signed a full-ride scholarship with Idaho.

▪ [RELATED: 5A All-Idaho Team]

▪ [RELATED: 4A All-Idaho Team]

▪ [RELATED: 2A All-Idaho Team]

▪ [RELATED: 1A Division I All-Idaho Team]

▪ [RELATED: 1A Division II All-Idaho Team]

Meet the Idaho Statesman's 2017 All-Idaho basketball players

Watch as Kolby Lee of Rocky Mountain, Tori Williams of Centennial and Lydia Nieto of Bishop Kelly talk about their season and their love of basketball

Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

KEELIE LAWLER, TIMBERLAKE

An All-Idaho first-team selection for the fourth straight season, the 5-8 senior guard paired with Kirby to lead Timberlake to another title. She led the champs in scoring (14.9 ppg) while adding 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.0 steals this season.

AMANDA RUDD, SUGAR-SALEM

The 5-4 senior point guard poured in 19 points a game at state to lead the Diggers to a second-place finish. A weapon on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, she led her team in scoring (13.9 ppg), steals (3.0) and assists (2.9).

MADISON JACKSON, PARMA

Montana State has already extended a scholarship offer to the 5-9 sophomore guard who faced double and triple teams throughout the season. Even those couldn’t slow Jackson, who racked up 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks a game.

ALYSSA CRUMLEY, SNAKE RIVER

The four-year starter finished her high school career with 1,402 points and a McDonald’s All-American Game nomination. Opponents constantly tried to front and deny the 5-10 senior forward the ball, but she still tallied 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds a night.

COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT MILLER, TIMBERLAKE

He led the White Tigers to a 23-2 season and back-to-back state championships.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Jenna Abbott

Teton

5-10

Senior

Forward

18.6 ppg, 6.0 reb, 3.2 ast

McKinze Gunter

Marsh Valley

5-4

Senior

Point guard

9.2 ppg, 3.8 ast, 2.7 stl

Kelsey Higginson

Snake River

5-8

Junior

Guard

13.7 ppg, 47% FG, 2.8 stl

Savanah Crane

Sugar-Salem

5-11

Junior

Center

7.1 ppg, 8.8 reb, 1.5 blk

Ashlie Watts

Kimberly

5-10

Senior

Guard

10.4 ppg, 2.4 ast, 2.7 stl

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

Related content

Girls High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

View more video

Sports Videos