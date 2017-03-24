Girls High School Basketball

1A Division II All-Idaho girls basketball team: Guard led Butte County to perfect season

By Michael Lycklama

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MACY HANSEN, BUTTE COUNTY

 

Why she is Player of the Year: The four-year starting guard led the Pirates to the state championship and a perfect season at 24-0. The 5-7 senior did it all, scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (5.0), running the offense (3.1 assists) and leading Butte County’s lethal press (5.3 steals).

Coach’s comment: “Macy could play anywhere on the court. She could be the point guard and handle the ball under pressure, or, if need be, she could play in the post,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen.

What others are saying: “Hands down the toughest player I've had to coach against. She's a matchup nightmare,” Sho-Ban coach Andrew Baldwin said.

What’s next: Hansen plans to attend Idaho State and later become a pediatrician.

MADDY TUCKER, SALMON RIVER

A repeat pick on the All-Idaho first team, Tucker faced box-and-one and triangle-and-two zones. But that couldn’t keep the 5-4 senior guard from filling the net. She racked up 19.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals a game.

BELLA MUREKATETE, GENESIS PREP

The classification had no answer for the 6-4 sophomore center, who averaged 21.8 points, 19.6 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 3.1 steals a game. Despite constant double teams, she controlled the game on both the offensive and defensive ends.

HADDEE REYNOLDS, CASTLEFORD

The 5-4 senior point guard is making her third appearance on the All-Idaho team after a second-team selection as a sophomore and a first-team selection as a junior. The Wolves’ driving force averaged 17.6 points. 5.2 assists and 3.6 steals a game.

SHAYLEECE LAMBSON, BUTTE COUNTY

Torn ACLs ended the 5-5 point guard’s freshman and sophomore seasons. She made up for lost time this year, tallying 11.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3

.0 steals a game. Her thread-the-needle passes and defensive pressure helped lead the Pirates to a state title.

COACH OF THE YEAR: CARLA HANSEN, BUTTE COUNTY

The Pirates won by an average of 40.8 points a game on their way to a perfect season.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Chevelle Shepherd

Salmon River

5-5

Soph.

Point guard

16.4 ppg, 4.1 ast, 3.2 stl

Meg Buxton

Butte County

5-10

Junior

Forward

8.0 ppg, 7.5 reb, 2.3 stl

Lillian Rhea

Lakeside

5-8

Senior

Forward

17.7 ppg, 7.5 reb, 2.1 ast

Rachel Schroeder

Genesis Prep

5-6

Soph.

Point guard

16.2 ppg, 5.7 ast, 3.1 stl

Sherawn Brownlee

Butte County

5-7

Junior

Wing

10.7 ppg, 2.5 ast, 2.9 stl

How are the teams selected?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

