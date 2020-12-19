The full All-Idaho football teams are out. These were the 270 best players in Idaho.

Eagle’s Ben Ford was voted the 5A All-Idaho Football Player of the Year. Idaho Statesman

All the ballots are in. The votes have been counted. Now it’s time to reveal the Idaho all-state high school football teams.

Below are links the full first and second teams in each classification. They will also run in the paper Sunday, Dec. 20.

HOW ARE ALL-IDAHO TEAMS ARE CHOSEN?

Coaches select the teams.

The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players and vote for their classification’s All-Idaho team. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.