3A All-Idaho football team: The 49 best players from every corner of the state

Homedale’s Hayden Kincheloe was voted the 3A All-Idaho Football Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. kjones@idahostatesman.com

3A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale

The Trojans often pulled the 5-10, 212-pound junior out of blowouts. But he still put up jaw-dropping numbers, running for 1,683 yards and 19 TDs, including 348 yards in the semifinals.

“He is one that keeps the (defensive coordinator) up at night,” Parma coach Alex Willson said. “... You have to take extra time in practice teaching your defenders how to tackle a full-speed, diesel pickup that doesn’t want to run around you, but through you.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem

He led the Diggers to the 3A’s first three-peat since 2002. They are 30-3 in those three years.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont

The junior carried the Cougars to their first state semifinal, throwing for 2,528 yards and 34 TDs.

RB: Race Widmier, Kimberly

Despite missing 2.5 games with a foot injury, the junior racked up 1,110 rushing yards and 10 total TDs.

RB: Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem

The 5-11, 220-pound senior ground out the tough yards, then broke out in the semis, running for 160 yards and three TDs.

WR: Brett Bronson, Kimberly

The 5-11 senior racked up 1,283 total yards and 21 TDs, posing a threat as a receiver, runner and kick returner.

WR: Dallin Orme, South Fremont

A superior route runner, the senior always found himself open, hauling in 48 passes for 873 yards and nine TDs.

TE: Colston Loveland, Gooding

A first-team receiver last year, the 6-5, 220-pound junior changed positions but still had 69 catches for 816 yards and six TDs.

OL: Blake Walker, Homedale

Kincheloe could always find running room behind the 6-4, 220-pound senior, a two-year starter at left tackle.

OL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland

The 5-10, 245-pound senior racked up 42 pancake blocks to repeat as a first-team offensive lineman.

OL: Riley Willet, Weiser

The Wolverines’ top guard, the 6-0, 225-pound junior placed 12 opponents on their backs this season.

OL: Todd Beatty II, Homedale

A force as a pulling guard, the 6-3, 255-pound senior dominated linebackers at the second level.

OL: Trace Mayo, Kimberly

A first-team linebacker as well, the 6-2, 190-pound senior left tackle paved the way for 3A’s top offense (39.4 ppg).

K: Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem

The senior converted 30-of-34 PATs, sent 18 kickoffs into the end zone and could directionally kick too.

DEFENSE

DL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland

The SRV’s defensive player of the year racked up 53 tackles and 18 TFLs to make the first team on both lines.

DL: Boyd Sorenson, Sugar-Salem

The 6-4, 220-pound junior ate up double teams, finishing with 51 tackles, 11 TFLs and 4.5 sacks despite missing two games.

DL: Thomas Symms, Homedale

A repeat first-team selection, opponents tried to run away from the 6-3, 240-pound senior with little success (36 tackles, five sacks).

LB: Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem

The two-year starter molded a young defense into 3A’s top unit, finishing with 101 tackles (9.2 per game).

LB: John Breshears, Homedale

A 4.0 student, the senior diagnosed plays in an instant to rack up 80 tackles, including eight in the backfield.

LB: Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem

A physical tackler who could also make plays in space, the junior racked up 109 tackles, including 15 in the state title game.

LB: Trace Mayo, Kimberly

A converted defensive end, the middle linebacker tallied 113 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two INTs.

DB: Brett Spencer, Weiser

The junior dual-threat quarterback read defenses like a book, grabbing five INTs with superior closing speed.

DB: Brigham Lee, Sugar-Salem

The 6-2, 185-pound senior safety brought a physical edge to the Diggers’ secondary, laying big hits over the middle.

DB: Brett Bronson, Kimberly

The shutdown defender used his speed, strength and athleticism to post 45 tackles, two INTs and 10 pass breakups.

DB: Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem

The senior returned from a broken collarbone in Week 1 for a playoff run and to repeat as a first-team DB.

P: Tag Bair, South Fremont

The 6-5, 225-pound senior was a weapon as a receiver and a punter, averaging 46 yards per punt with two over 60 yards.