1A Division II All-Idaho football team: Big-time talent in the state’s smallest schools

Dietrich’s Brady Power was voted the 1A Division II All-Idaho Football Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. (Twin Falls) Times-News

1A DIVISION II PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brady Power, Dietrich

The 5-11, 180-pound senior carried the Blue Devils to a perfect season and their first IHSAA state title. The dual-threat QB racked up 3,156 total yards and 50 TDs while completing 66% of his passes. And on defense, the hard-hitting linebacker was all over the field, tallying 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five interceptions.

“Even when you know what he was planning on doing, you could not stop him,” Hansen coach Jim Rife said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rick Astle, Dietrich

He led the basketball town to its first state title since 1952, long before Idaho organized its state playoffs.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Hunter Smith, Carey

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The three-year starter finished his career 42-3 with 1,894 total yards and 33 TDs in just eight games this fall.

RB: Bayden Stapleton, Deary

Teams knew where the ball was going but still couldn’t stop the senior, who ran for 2,106 yards and 34 TDs in eight games.

RB: Conner Simpson, Carey

A threat as a runner and receiver, the 5-3 sophomore broke out with 1,465 total yards and 19 touchdowns.

WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich

The junior was a nightmare to defend before and after the catch, turning 52 catches into 901 yards and 14 TDs.

WR: Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley

Despite constant double teams, the 6-3, 190-pound senior dominated with 57 catches for 1,164 yards and 17 TDs.

OL: Lester Nance, Dietrich

The 5-11, 170-pound senior center kept everyone on the same page and in the right spot in a high-flying offense.

OL: Adrian Gonzalez, Carey

A second-team pick last year, the 5-9, 205-pound senior cleared the way for an offense that averaged 48.8 points.

OL: Manny Cabrera, Dietrich

The quick-footed senior allowed Dietrich to attack the edges. He also made the second team on the defensive line.

K: Levi Farr, Rockland

The Bulldogs’ defense could count on stellar field position thanks to the 6-3 senior’s 23 touchbacks.

DEFENSE

DL: Devin Yearsley, Garden Valley

Teams ran away from the 6-2, 185-pound senior. He still made 95 tackles and 11 stops for a loss to make the first team again.

DL: Lester Nance, Dietrich

The senior ate up double teams as a nose guard and made plenty of plays (70 tackles, three fumble recoveries).

DL: Keegan Smith, Horseshoe Bend

The 6-3, 220-pound junior was everywhere, finishing with 102 tackles, 12 TFLs, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

LB: Covy Kelly, Garden Valley

The senior posted 108 tackles, eight TFLs and three interceptions to make the first team for the third straight year.

LB: Dallin Parke, Carey

The four-year starter led 1A DII’s top defense (16.2 ppg) with 104 tackles, 10 TFLs, and three forced fumbles and INTs.

LB: Logan Corta, North Gem

The Cowboys’ emotional leader, the 6-1, 175-pound senior averaged 15.3 tackles with four sacks and three INTs.

DB: Hunter Smith, Carey

The senior QB always knew where the ball was going, picking off eight passes and knocking down 15 more.

DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich

A first-team receiver, the 5-10 junior also locked down opposing receivers, making three picks for the state champs.

P: Hunter Smith, Carey

The senior averaged 39.5 yards a punt to make the first team at three different positions (QB, DB and punter).