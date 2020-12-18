High School Football
1A Division I All-Idaho football team: These are the state’s best small-town players
1A DIVISION I PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dean Johnson, Prairie
Opponents merely hoped to manage the 6-foot, 235-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman. The two-way monster in the middle lived in opposing backfields, tallying 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks despite limited playing time in blowouts. And he blew open Mack Truck-sized holes on offense with his quickness and strength.
“Dean will play on Saturdays,” Oakley coach Brennan Jones said. “He is really tough to plan for and has a motor like a sports car.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brennan Jones, Oakley
The second-year coach built an offensive juggernaut (57.7 ppg) to lead Oakley to its first state title since 2009.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The senior threw for 2,356 yards and 36 TDs with just six INTs to earn first-team status for the second straight year.
RB: Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie
The 5-9, 185-pound junior scored every four times he touched the ball, finishing with 1,512 total yards and 26 TDs.
RB: Ethan Bernad, Raft River
The senior averaged 14.1 yards per carry, racking up 2,005 total yards and 21 TDs for the state runner-up.
WR: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
The 5-10 junior was a touchdown threat on every touch. He turned 58 catches into 1,030 yards and 19 TDs.
WR: Austin Cranney, Oakley
The 5-9 senior graduates from last year’s second team to the first team with 761 receiving yards and 11 TDs.
OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
The Trojans’ captain, three-year starter and 4.0 student didn’t allow a sack and sprung countless touchdowns.
OL: Beto Bobadilla, Oakley
He made all the line calls and Jones called the 5-9, 225-pound senior the anchor on the state champ’s offense.
OL: Bodie Norman, Kamiah
The 6-4, 200-pound senior made the first team on both lines with his quick feet and nasty streak.
K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The senior converted 4-of-7 field goals and had 38 touchbacks, serving as a field position weapon.
DEFENSE
DL: Isaac Mitton, Oakley
The senior was a disruptive force, racking up 103 tackles, nine sacks, nine fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs.
DL: Bodie Norman, Kamiah
The defensive end/nose tackle thrived creating pressure, tallying 75 tackles, 25 stops for a loss and 17 sacks.
DL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
The 6-1, 245-pound senior played all over the line, unselfishly absorbing double teams as opponents ran away from him.
LB: Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie
A first-team running back as well, the junior locked down the strong side and scored two defensive TDs.
LB: Dace Jones, Oakley
The 5-9, 150-pound junior’s nose for the ball was unmatched. He had 116 tackles, five INTs and two forced fumbles.
LB: Dylan Pickering, Clearwater Valley
The 6-1, 185-pound junior had a hand in eight turnovers (four forced fumbles, two INTs and two fumble recoveries).
DB: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
The first-team wide receiver used his speed on defense to erase mistakes, make 78 tackles and grab six INTs.
DB: Austin Cranney, Oakley
His ball skills helped him to make five INTs, including one pick-six. But he also was a force in run support (77 tackles).
P: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The senior averaged 41.5 yards per punt to make the first team at three positions for the second straight year.
