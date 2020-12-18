1A Division I All-Idaho football team: These are the state’s best small-town players

Prairie’s Dean Johnson, left, was voted the 1A Division I All-Idaho Football Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Idaho County Free Press

1A DIVISION I PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dean Johnson, Prairie

Opponents merely hoped to manage the 6-foot, 235-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman. The two-way monster in the middle lived in opposing backfields, tallying 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks despite limited playing time in blowouts. And he blew open Mack Truck-sized holes on offense with his quickness and strength.

“Dean will play on Saturdays,” Oakley coach Brennan Jones said. “He is really tough to plan for and has a motor like a sports car.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brennan Jones, Oakley

The second-year coach built an offensive juggernaut (57.7 ppg) to lead Oakley to its first state title since 2009.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

The senior threw for 2,356 yards and 36 TDs with just six INTs to earn first-team status for the second straight year.

RB: Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie

The 5-9, 185-pound junior scored every four times he touched the ball, finishing with 1,512 total yards and 26 TDs.

RB: Ethan Bernad, Raft River

The senior averaged 14.1 yards per carry, racking up 2,005 total yards and 21 TDs for the state runner-up.

WR: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian

The 5-10 junior was a touchdown threat on every touch. He turned 58 catches into 1,030 yards and 19 TDs.

WR: Austin Cranney, Oakley

The 5-9 senior graduates from last year’s second team to the first team with 761 receiving yards and 11 TDs.

OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River

The Trojans’ captain, three-year starter and 4.0 student didn’t allow a sack and sprung countless touchdowns.

OL: Beto Bobadilla, Oakley

He made all the line calls and Jones called the 5-9, 225-pound senior the anchor on the state champ’s offense.

OL: Bodie Norman, Kamiah

The 6-4, 200-pound senior made the first team on both lines with his quick feet and nasty streak.

K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

The senior converted 4-of-7 field goals and had 38 touchbacks, serving as a field position weapon.

DEFENSE

DL: Isaac Mitton, Oakley

The senior was a disruptive force, racking up 103 tackles, nine sacks, nine fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs.

DL: Bodie Norman, Kamiah

The defensive end/nose tackle thrived creating pressure, tallying 75 tackles, 25 stops for a loss and 17 sacks.

DL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River

The 6-1, 245-pound senior played all over the line, unselfishly absorbing double teams as opponents ran away from him.

LB: Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie

A first-team running back as well, the junior locked down the strong side and scored two defensive TDs.

LB: Dace Jones, Oakley

The 5-9, 150-pound junior’s nose for the ball was unmatched. He had 116 tackles, five INTs and two forced fumbles.

LB: Dylan Pickering, Clearwater Valley

The 6-1, 185-pound junior had a hand in eight turnovers (four forced fumbles, two INTs and two fumble recoveries).

DB: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian

The first-team wide receiver used his speed on defense to erase mistakes, make 78 tackles and grab six INTs.

DB: Austin Cranney, Oakley

His ball skills helped him to make five INTs, including one pick-six. But he also was a force in run support (77 tackles).

P: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

The senior averaged 41.5 yards per punt to make the first team at three positions for the second straight year.