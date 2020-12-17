2A All-Idaho football team: Did your favorite player make the exclusive list?

West Side’s Taze Stegelmeier was voted the 2A All-Idaho Football Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Preston Citizen

2A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Taze Stegelmeier, West Side

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior linebacker was a tackling machine for the Pirates, who allowed just 5.0 points per game and posted six shutouts to repeat as state champs. He finished with 113 tackles (10.3 per game) and 13 stops for a loss. That includes 17 tackles and two INTs in the state title game alone.

“He was unblockable,” Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. “I have not seen a defensive player have that kind of impact in a high school game.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tyson Moser, West Side

The Pirates won back-to-back state titles, allowing Moser to repeat as the coach of the year.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Gabe Matthews, Declo

A home-run threat on every snap, the senior finished with 2,436 total yards and 31 TDs, averaging 11.6 yards per carry.

RB: Cage Brokens, West Side

The junior split carries in the Pirates’ loaded backfield but still racked up 1,068 total yards and 16 TDs.

RB: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont

A second-team receiver last year, the junior moved into the backfield and tallied 1,021 total yards and 16 TDs.

WR: Bryler Shurtliff, West Side

The 6-4 junior is a repeat first-teamer even though the Pirates don’t feature him (26 rec., 409 yards, nine TDs).

WR: Cameron Wood, Melba

The 6-2, 170-pound senior was a deep threat and jump-ball master, hauling in 25 catches for 507 yards and five TDs.

WR: Rusty Vander Woude, Nampa Christian

A big-play threat down the field and in the short game, the 6-1 senior turned 35 catches in 531 yards and four TDs.

OL: Trevyn Hadley, West Side

The 6-1, 230-pound senior tackle led the state champs’ lethal sweeps and did not allow a single sack all year.

OL: Zeth Groll, West Side

The 5-10, 265-pound senior and sure-handed center paved the way for West Side to run for 226 yards per game.

OL: Jovani Gomez, Declo

Declo ran for 300 yards per game thanks to the 5-8, 214-pound junior, who flew off the ball fast and low.

OL: Carson Dye, North Fremont

A first-team defensive lineman last year, the 6-0, 215-pound senior made the first team on the other side of the ball.

OL: Alex Ortiz, Firth

The state runner-up ran for 5.4 yards per carry behind the 6-0, 225-pound junior, a dominant run and pass blocker.

K: Bryler Shurtliff, West Side

The junior is a rare first-team selection at three positions (wide receiver, defensive back and kicker).

DEFENSE

DL: Wesley Millburn, West Side

The never-ending motor allowed the 6-0, 165-pound senior to rack up 18 TFLs, seven sacks and four fumble recoveries.

DL: Henry Clark, Melba

The WIC’s player of the year, the 6-5, 210-pound senior was unstoppable with 67 tackles, 19 TFLs and 11 sacks.

DL: Athan Blonquist, Firth

The 6-1, 210-pound junior shut down one side of the field with a jaw-dropping 32 sacks and 97 tackles.

LB: Derek Matthews, Declo

His ability to diagnose plays and fly to the ball allowed the junior to average 11.2 tackles per game.

LB: Scott Hunsaker, Soda Springs

A second-team running back (1,510 total yards, 18 TDs), the 5-11, 180-pound senior also racked up 12.7 tackles per game.

LB: A.J. Hill, North Fremont

The 6-0, 185-pound junior shut down passing games as an outside linebacker but also was a reliable run stopper.

LB: Taedyn Jacobsen, Firth

Described as a “cerebral assassin,” the senior used his football IQ for two defensive TDs, five sacks and four INTs.

DB: Bryler Shurtliff, West Side

The junior grabbed six interceptions and broke up eight passes to repeat as a first-team DB, as well as a first-team WR.

DB: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont

He made seven INTs last year to earn first-team honors. He repeats with just two picks as teams feared throwing his way.

DB: Kaden Ramsey, Declo

The 6-1 junior led 2A with seven interceptions with lethal ball skills, including four in the state playoffs.

DB: Gage Vasquez, Firth

The small sophomore (5-6, 140 pounds) made six INTs and flew across the field to deliver big hits, forcing two fumbles.

P: Javon Lindeman, New Plymouth

The senior, rugby-style punter was a threat to tuck it and run while averaging 37.6 yards per punt with six inside the 20.