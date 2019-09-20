Prep football roundup: Rocky stays unbeaten with resounding win; Eagle keeps pace

Artist paints stunning fields for Idaho schools Nathan Bishop, a carpenter in Twin Falls, paints giant midfield logos and creative end zones for big high school football games around Southern Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nathan Bishop, a carpenter in Twin Falls, paints giant midfield logos and creative end zones for big high school football games around Southern Idaho.

The rest of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference keeps offering up speed bumps, but it hasn’t been enough to slow Rocky Mountain that much.

Friday night at Brighton Stadium, the defending state champs extended their winning streak to 16 games, riding explosive plays in all three phases to a 49-35 victory over visiting Capital.

Tailbacks Devon Fox and Jordan Erickson each scored twice and ran for more than 100 yards, while the top-ranked Grizzlies (4-0) also racked up six sacks, two interceptions and two kick return touchdowns.

“That was fun,” said Fox, who had 116 yards on 16 carries. “We’ve been so close to making those big plays on offense all season, and tonight it finally clicked for us.”

Rocky Mountain started quickly, with Erickson (18 carries, 135 yards) galloping 56 yards on a nicely blocked sweep play for an opening-drive touchdown.

Capital (2-2) came up with a pair of interceptions to snuff out promising drives for the Grizzlies, but the fireworks resumed in the second quarter for Rocky Mountain. It started with defense, as junior safety Brayden Rundell’s interception set up a short field and a 3-yard touchdown run by Fox to make it 14-0.

“We came through when we needed to,” said Rundell, who also had a sack and two tackles for loss. “We were mixing it up, sending corners, safeties, linebackers — guys did a good job of staying on their keys and being where we needed to be.”

Capital responded with a 48-yard TD run by Jake Jones to cut the deficit in half, but momentum would be short-lived for the Eagles. Rocky Mountain senior Tiloi Nawahine, quickly becoming the most feared return man in the state, took the ensuing kickoff back 88 yards for a TD.

“I felt like we could get one in the return game,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said. “Tiloi, he’s scary. He’s an elusive guy who’s pretty awesome with the football in his hands.”

Long scoring plays continued to highlight the action, as Capital quarterback Carson Bohning launched an 82-yard bomb to Jackson Reed, and Fox countered with a 59-yard TD run to give Rocky Mountain a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Rocky Mountain pulled away for good after the break. After forcing a Capital punt to open the third quarter, Nawahine had a dazzling 60-yard return to the 5-yard line, leading to Erickson’s 1-yard TD.

The Grizzlies kept it rolling, with Kobe Warr passing to Kaden Burch deep over the middle. Burch bounced off a huge hit, kept his feet and spun his way into the end zone for a 53-yard score that made it 42-14.

After Capital scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Rocky Mountain added one more special teams highlight. As the Eagles attempted an onside kick with 1:51 remaining, Daniel Juarez caught the ball on a hop and raced 50 yards to the end zone.

“We’re making a lot of explosive plays, but we’re giving up a few more than we’d like,” Culig said. “So that’s something we’ll work on. But we’ve been starting fast, which is great, and special teams has obviously been huge for us so far.”

Bohning threw for 312 yards and three TDs for Capital, with Reed racking up 161 receiving yards and Jonah Blackham adding 119.

Eagle 44, Skyview 7

The Mustangs rushed for 338 yards and blew out Skyview in the second half to remain unbeaten and tied atop the 5A SIC with Rocky Mountain.

Quarterback Ben Ford (11 carries, 85 yards) and RB Charlie Baker (8 carries, 102 yards) ran for two touchdowns apiece to pace the dominating ground game, which saw Eagle (4-0, 4-0 SIC) average 8.4 yards per carry.

The Mustangs’ defense held the Hawks (0-4, 0-4) to 36 yards rushing and 174 total yards, and even contributed a TD, with Gannon Mathews returning an interception 71 yards in the second quarter to open the scoring.

Mountain View 54, Boise 17

Senior free safety Jarin Baroli intercepted three Boise (0-4) passes as the Mavericks rolled to a victory.

Colby Peugh ran for one touchdown and caught another as Mountain View (3-1) to an insurmountable lead early.

Timberline 28, Centennial 21

After snapping a 12-game losing streak last week, Timberline won its second consecutive game Thursday, forcing five turnovers to rally from a 13-0 deficit. .

Taylor Marcum ran for 209 yards and two TDs on 15 carries for the Wolves (2-2), scoring on runs of 74 yards and 66 yards. He also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a score as Timberline scored 28 unanswered points.

Preston Esplin led Centennial (2-2) with 80 rushing yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Vallivue 64, Caldwell 7

QB Lan Larison and RB Carson Child ran wild for the Falcons (3-1, 2-1 4A SIC), who shellacked winless Caldwell (0-4, 0-4) with 50 first-half points.

Included in Larison’s unheard-of 341-yard night were touchdown runs of 99, 86, 75 and 40 yards. Child cranked out TD runs of 58, 50, 14 and 3 yards, and finished with 236 yards rushing. Each had just 9 carries for Vallivue, which rushed for 639 yards. Larison also threw a 46-yard TD pass to Gage Hernandez.

Nampa 48, Ridgevue 30

Nampa took charge of a high-scoring 4A SIC affair with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to improve to 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the league.

Donavon Estrada was 7-of-10 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the fourth quarter to Jace Mann — one for 45 yards and one for 29 — to stake the Bulldogs to a 42-17 lead. Braden Draper’s 52-yard kickoff return was Nampa’s final score, and Draper finished with 4 catches for 89 yards, including a 60-yard TD. Stevie Dina led the rushing attack with 129 yards on just 11 carries.

Ridgevue (1-3, 1-2) outgained Nampa 462 yards to 362 and ran 84 plays to the Bulldogs’ 42. QB Issas Albor was 26-of-33 for 250 yards and 2 TDs for the Warhawks.

Weiser 42, Vale (Ore.) 13

The third-ranked Wolverines improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2011 with a home victory.

Weiser’s Brett Spencer ran for 74 yards and two TDs, Layten Tolman ran for 104 yards and one TD, and Ande Jensen and Jack Burke each added touchdown runs of their own as Weiser ran for 333 yards at 7.9 yards per carry.

Melba 54, Parma 14

Scotty Martinez rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries, and also had one of Melba’s three interceptions, as the 2A Mustangs (2-1) defeated 3A Parma (0-4).

New Plymouth 39, Marsing 6

Derek Hampton ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Pilgrims (2-2, 1-0 2A WIC) opened their conference schedule with a win.

Horseshoe Bend 58, Rockland 26

Austin Fry broke out for 327 total yards and five touchdowns as the Mustangs (3-1) rolled to their third straight win.

Fry ran for 264 yards and three TDs, and he racked up 63 yards and two TDs as a receiver. Ethan Smith added 128 rushing yards and a TD for Horseshoe Bend.