After ugly start, Mountain View football erupts in second half to rally past Capital

Mountain View wide receiver Colby Peugh celebrates a 85-yard catch and run with teammate Kayden Chan in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. The Mavericks scored 21 unanswered points against Capital in the second half, winning the 5A SIC game 21-14. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Friday could not have started any worse for the Mountain View football team. But the third-ranked Mavericks rallied in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points to beat Capital 21-14 at Dona Larsen Park.

Sophomore Leyton Smithson got the Mavericks (2-1, 2-1 5A SIC) rolling when he broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Then on the Mavericks’ next offensive play, quarterback Jake Farris found Colby Peugh streaking down the Mountain View sideline for an 85-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 14-14.

The perennial 5A powers remained deadlocked the rest of the way until Capital’s Justus Del Rio muffed a punt at his own 15-yard line 2:27 left in the fourth. Two plays later, Peugh out leaped Capital’s Sam Dwyer for a jump ball, a 15-yard TD catch and the game-winning score.

Peugh finished the game with seven catches for 123 yards and two TDs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more info later.