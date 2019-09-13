Prep football roundup: Eagle quarterback accounts for four TDs in win over Borah

Eagle’s Jackson Stampfli goes airborne for a few extra yards after being hit by Borah’s Cameron Pruitt on Friday at Eagle High. Eagle won 29-14. Special to the Statesman

Eagle held Borah scoreless through the first three quarters on its way to a 29-14 victory in 5A Southern Idaho Conference action Friday at Eagle High.

Junior quarterback Ben Ford tore through the Lions’ defense with 17 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns, plus 90 passing yards and another score. Jackson Stampfli (14 carries, 105 yards) and Charlie Baker (8 carries, 89 yards) added depth to the Mustangs’ ground attack.

Eagle improves to 3-0 this season and holds onto a tie for first place in the 5A SIC standings with Rocky Mountain.

Senior quarterback Alec Gray and junior wide receiver Sal Jimenez connected for both of Borah’s touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Kuna 57, Ridgevue 21

Top-ranked Kuna used an explosive offense to roll past Ridgevue.

The Kavemen (3-0, 3-0 4A SIC) generated 604 yards of offense, including 352 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Carson Myers. His TD passes covered 70, 45, 22 and 25 yards — and he added an 11-yard TD run.

Jon Edwards scored on a run and a reception as Kuna built a 37-14 halftime lead.

John Bataluna made six catches for 85 yards and a TD for Ridgevue (1-2, 1-1).

Homedale 28, Baker (Ore.) 7

Homedale scored the first four touchdowns of the game and racked up 236 yards on the ground to roll past Baker, Oregon, and remain unbeaten. Karsen Freelove scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and added a fumble return for another TD in the second. Freelove finished with 16 carries for 142 yards for the Trojans (3-0).

Nampa Christian 30, Parma 6

Dane Bradshaw scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and totaled 113 yards on the ground as 2A Nampa Christian (1-1) upended 3A Parma (0-3). Quarterback Landon Cheney added two passing TDs — both to Caleb Reeve — and ran for another score. Parma’s lone touchdown came on a 20-yard pass from Joe Shaw to Matt Pierce just before halftime.

McCall-Donnelly 68, Dayton-Waitsburg (Wash.) 0

Senior quarterback Pete Knudson completed 7-of-9 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns, and the McCall defense earned the shutout. The Vandals (2-0) led 61-0 at halftime as senior receiver Noah Armsby hauled in three receiving TDs and four total catches for 180 yards.

