Scoring records are nice. This ‘assassin’ did more to bring Garden Valley a state title

Garden Valley celebrates as they are named the 1A Division II boys basketball state champions Friday after defeating Dietrich 88-73 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Garden Valley’s Covy Kelly left the Ford Idaho Center two years ago with a scoring record and a second-place trophy under his arm. But he saw little reason to celebrate.

He had plenty of reason to celebrate Friday.

The senior broke his own 1A Division II state tournament record with 45 points, carrying Garden Valley to its first boys basketball championship with a 88-73 win over Dietrich.

“He’s an assassin,” Garden Valley coach Joel LaFleur said. “The bigger the moment, the better he plays. Some people have it. Some people don’t. He has that.”

Kelly started the game on fire and never cooled down, shooting 15-for-24 from the floor and 7-for-12 behind the 3-point line. He also tied the 1A Division II state record for made 3-pointers in a game.

But Kelly wasn’t interested in all the records. He said capturing that first title was way more important.

“To me, that’s all that matters — winning,” Kelly said. “That’s why we play, to win. It’s a team sport. We all want that win.

“We fell short two years ago. Last year, probably even shorter. So this year, we needed to get it done. It was a win at all costs for us.”

Josh Gillespie added a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four assists, three steals and three blocks for Garden Valley (24-1). Devin Yearsley finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Hayden Elmore chipped in eight points.

