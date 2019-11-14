Fans guide: How to watch, attend the Boise State football game vs. New Mexico

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State will be on ESPN2 this week. That’s channel 134 on Cable One, 209 on DirecTV and 143 on Dish Network.

NEW MEXICO AT NO. 19 BOISE STATE

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,367 turf), Boise

TV: ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 8-1 overall, 5-0 Mountain West; New Mexico 2-7, 0-5

Series: Boise State leads 9-1 (last meeting: Boise State won 45-14 in 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Vegas line: Boise State by 28

Weather: 54 degrees, mostly sunny, 8 mph wind

TICKETS

Single-game adult tickets are $69 in the main stadium, $52 in some curves and the south end zone, $45 in sections 101 and 130 and $25 in the north end zone (general admission). Junior and senior discounts are available in all but the north end zone.

To purchase tickets, stop by the ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737.

Gates open: Stadium gates open 90 minutes before kickoff this year, a change from last year. The Stueckle Sky Center opens 3 hours before kickoff.

HOME GAME COLOR SCHEMES

▪ Nov. 16, vs. New Mexico: Spirit theme

BRONCO WALK

The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team.

PARKING

STREET RESTRICTIONS: Grant Avenue, Euclid Avenue and Manitou Avenue will be closed between Belmont Street and University Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. on game day through an hour after the game ends. Euclid Avenue will be closed for Lyft, Uber and Taxi dropoffs.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING LOTS: Accessible parking stalls in the Stadium lots, ET lot, and Lincoln Garage are available on a first come, first served basis for $10 with no in-and-out privileges. Accessible spaces are designated by space number in the Stadium lots; please see a parking staff member if you have any questions. Vehicles must park in the correct numbered accessible space as designated on the permit. Staff in the ET lot and the Lincoln Garage will direct accessible vehicles to the accessible parking locations. Lots open 4 hours before kickoff on weekday game days, and 8 hours before kickoff on weekend game days.

BICYCLES: Parking is provided 2 hours before kickoff to 1 hour after the game near Christ Chapel on Cesar Chavez Lane. Please lock your bike on the provided racks.

ON-CAMPUS PARKING: Parking is available in the Lincoln Garage, Plaza Lot West, and Brady Garage beginning 4 hours before weekday games and 8 hours before weekend games. Spaces are $10 on a first come, first served basis. An accessible Boise State shuttle will be provided 4 hours prior to the game and 1 hour after the game. Other campus parking lots will open as well on campus throughout ingress as necessary.

VEHICLE RELOCATION: Vehicles that have been relocated for any reason on campus, i.e., not displaying a proper permit, vehicles parked in an incorrect location or abandoned vehicles will be relocated to the Grant and Beacon (South Commuter) lot, located off of Grant Avenue between Belmont and Beacon Streets in the temporary dirt lots.

OFF-CAMPUS PARKING: Game attendees are encouraged to park in Downtown public parking garages and ride the Bronco Gameday Shuttle to the game. Football fans can take this free shuttle from Downtown Boise locations to Albertsons Stadium and back after the game. The shuttles stop in several locations throughout Downtown Boise. For more information, visit the Bronco Gameday Shuttle page.

PARKING ON CITY STREETS: Boise State discourages parking on residential side streets. For those who choose to park on city streets, remember that vehicles are not allowed to be parked along portions of University Drive from 2 to 5 a.m., and parking is prohibited in University bike lanes. Additionally, vehicles cannot be parked longer than 24 hours, parking is not allowed 30 feet from stop signs or 20 feet from an intersection, vehicles may not park in alleyways, in front of driveways or vacant yards, and all vehicles must be within 18 inches of the curb. Visit the City of Boise site for a list of parking zones, rates and enforcement.

NO OVERNIGHT PARKING IN JULIA DAVIS PARK: Overnight parking in Julia Davis Park is prohibited. City of Boise parking enforcement commences at 1 a.m. after home football games. You may contact the city at (208) 608-7600 for additional information.

ALCOHOL

The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas.

PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM

Weapons (including pepper spray), alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, cans, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, laser pointers, fireworks, controlled substances, chairs over 18 inches wide or with arms, drones, iPads, tablets and laptops.

FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE

Game-day shuttles will run to and from Downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for 2 hours prior to game time at:

▪ 8th & Main

▪ 8th & Broad

▪ 6th & Grove

▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock

▪ River between 12th & Ash

▪ 6th & Broad

Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back Downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over. There is not an ADA accessible shuttle. Please reach out to Boise State directly for accessible options.

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?

Boise State invested heavily in pyrotechnics and fireworks for the Broncos’ pregame entry. There also is a new video board in the south end zone.

RADIO

The Bronco Radio Network will broadcast on 10 stations in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, with 670 KBOI AM the flagship. On the FM dial, it will broadcast in Boise on 93.1 KTIK FM.

Bob Behler will handle play-by-play duties for a 12th season, with former offensive lineman Pete Cavender providing color for an 11th season. The pregame show begins 5 hours before each game, and a call-in show will be hosted afterward.

Behler also hosts “Coach Harsin Weekly” with Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on KBOI and KTIK at 7 p.m. Thursdays.