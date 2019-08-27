Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. Florida State

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on running backs, Florida State Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin held his weekly press conference Monday, Aug. 26, to preview the Florida State game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin held his weekly press conference Monday, Aug. 26, to preview the Florida State game.

The Boise State football team opens the season Saturday against traditional power Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s the first meeting between two of college football’s most successful programs, although the Seminoles are coming off their first losing season in 42 years.

The game will be played at the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game will air on ESPN. That’s channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 133/1133 on Cable One and channel 140 on Dish Network.

BOISE STATE VS. FLORIDA STATE

When: 5 p.m. MT Saturday

Where: TIAA Bank Field (67,164, grass), Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State was 10-3 last year; Florida State was 5-7

Series: First meeting

Vegas line: Florida State by 5 1/2

Weather: Mid-80s, 10-20 mph wind, scattered thunderstorms

