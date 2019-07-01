Boise State earns top billing among G5 schools in final Directors’ Cup standings

‘Adrenaline kicked in’ to push Ostrander to third straight steeplechase title Boise State redshirt junior Allie Ostrander won her third consecutive national title in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State redshirt junior Allie Ostrander won her third consecutive national title in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Boise State maintained its position as the top Group of 5 athletic program for the second year in a row in the final standings of the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Division I Directors’ Cup.

The Broncos checked in at No. 59 nationally with a total of 416.75 points. Stanford won its 25th overall Directors’ Cup with 1567.75 points.

A Mountain West Conference school has claimed the top spot among G5 institutions since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014. Boise State is one of just three schools to finish in the top 10 among G5 schools every year during that span, joining fellow Mountain West schools Air Force and New Mexico.

Boise State logged 191 points in the fall with the help of its men’s and women’s cross country teams, which each earned top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. The women took sixth, while the men tied for 10th. The Broncos’ football team added to the points haul with a final ranking of 24th in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Boise State contributed 122.25 points during the winter season in women’s basketball, track and gymnastics. The basketball team won its third straight Mountain West Tournament title and advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Gymnastics collected an unprecedented fifth consecutive Mountain Rim title and finished fourth at its NCAA Regional final to earn a top 16 spot for the fourth year in a row. The women’s indoor track team tied for 35th nationally.

During the spring season, the Boise State softball team reached its first-ever NCAA Regional final, and the women’s outdoor track team placed 20th at nationals behind Allie Ostrander’s third straight win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The Broncos totaled 103.5 points in the spring.

The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA championships.

Schools count up to 19 sports, four of which must be baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball. The next highest 15 sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.