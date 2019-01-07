Boise State football, despite canceled bowl game, finishes season ranked in top 25

It is a sad day — college football season is done. Action won’t return until late August (including Boise State against Florida State in Jacksonville on Aug. 31).
Clemson’s rout of Alabama in the national championship Monday night meant the Tigers got all 61 first-place votes in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the year. Boise State finished at No. 23, the 12th time in the last 17 seasons the Broncos have finished ranked in the final AP poll. The Broncos had their bowl canceled Dec. 26 because of inclement weather.
The Mountain West had three teams in the final top 25 (Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State), more than the Pac-12, which had just two (Washington State and Washington).
1. Clemson
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Notre Dame
6. LSU
7. Georgia
8. Florida
9. Texas
10. Washington State
11. UCF
12. Kentucky
13. Washington
14. Michigan
15. Syracuse
16. Texas A&M
17. Penn State
18. Fresno State
19. Army
20. West Virginia
21. Northwestern
22. Utah State
23. Boise State
24. Cincinnati
25. Iowa
...
It was tough figuring out what to do with Boise State. There was no reason to really punish them, or reward them, for a bowl game that only saw 10 minutes of action. Thus, I kept them where I had them in the final poll before bowl season. Here’s how I voted:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Notre Dame
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Texas
9. UCF
10. Washington State
11. Georgia
12. Syracuse
13. Michigan
14. Washington
15. Fresno State
16. Texas A&M
17. Army
18. West Virginia
19. Kentucky
20. Northwestern
21. Penn State
22. Appalachian State
23. UAB
24. Boise State
25. Utah State
Comments