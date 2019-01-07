Boise State Football

Boise State football, despite canceled bowl game, finishes season ranked in top 25

By Dave Southorn

January 07, 2019 11:55 PM

The Boise State Broncos take the field at Cotton Bowl Stadium for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Wednesday in Dallas.
It is a sad day — college football season is done. Action won’t return until late August (including Boise State against Florida State in Jacksonville on Aug. 31).

Clemson’s rout of Alabama in the national championship Monday night meant the Tigers got all 61 first-place votes in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the year. Boise State finished at No. 23, the 12th time in the last 17 seasons the Broncos have finished ranked in the final AP poll. The Broncos had their bowl canceled Dec. 26 because of inclement weather.

The Mountain West had three teams in the final top 25 (Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State), more than the Pac-12, which had just two (Washington State and Washington).

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Georgia

8. Florida

9. Texas

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. Syracuse

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Fresno State

19. Army

20. West Virginia

21. Northwestern

22. Utah State

23. Boise State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa

...

It was tough figuring out what to do with Boise State. There was no reason to really punish them, or reward them, for a bowl game that only saw 10 minutes of action. Thus, I kept them where I had them in the final poll before bowl season. Here’s how I voted:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Texas

9. UCF

10. Washington State

11. Georgia

12. Syracuse

13. Michigan

14. Washington

15. Fresno State

16. Texas A&M

17. Army

18. West Virginia

19. Kentucky

20. Northwestern

21. Penn State

22. Appalachian State

23. UAB

24. Boise State

25. Utah State

