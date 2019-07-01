Boise State football uniform showdown: What’s your favorite alternate jersey combo?

New jerseys, same blue-collar mentality for Boise State Boise State unveiled three new football uniforms Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos will don new blue, orange and white jerseys beginning in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State unveiled three new football uniforms Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos will don new blue, orange and white jerseys beginning in 2017.

The Idaho Statesman is conducting a series of online polls this summer to determine which Boise State football uniform combination is most loved by fans.

Readers will have a chance to vote on their favorite white jersey combo, blue jersey combo and alternate jersey combo in the coming weeks. Then we’ll pit the three winners against each other to determine the overall uniform champion.

The winners for the white combo and blue combo have been decided. Now choose your favorite from among the six combinations worn with an alternate jersey.

Vote for your favorite look in the poll below, which includes photos of each combination in case you need a refresher.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW