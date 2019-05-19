Boise State softball ends season with its first appearance in a regional final

Watch Boise State’s Cervantes hit a walkoff single against Colorado State Boise State defeated Colorado State 6-5 in 12 innings with shortstop Rebekah Cervantes' walkoff single on Friday at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State defeated Colorado State 6-5 in 12 innings with shortstop Rebekah Cervantes' walkoff single on Friday at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.

The Boise State softball team’s historic season came to an end Sunday in the championship round of the NCAA’s Gainesville (Florida) Regional.

Fifth-seeded Florida eliminated the Broncos with a 5-0 victory, the Gators’ second shutout of the Broncos in the span of 24 hours at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Florida no-hit Boise State in an 8-0 win Saturday, but the Broncos earned a rematch in the double-elimination regional with a 2-0 shutout of Stanford.

“This is a wonderful place to play, it’s what softball should be all about as the sport’s growing,” Boise State coach Maggie Livreri said in a press release. “It’s pretty cool to be a part of. As much as we didn’t necessarily score a bunch of runs or do some of the things that we wanted to do, it was fun to see it all and be a part of it. And it’ll help us in the (future) as we move forward.”

Boise State is the first Mountain West team to advance to a regional championship since San Diego State in 2015.

The Broncos finish the season with an overall record of 36-16, highlighted by the program’s first two victories at the NCAA Tournament.

In their rematch with Florida, the Broncos managed three hits, getting one apiece from Bradie Fillmore, Alison Seng and Morgan Lamb. Junior lefty Kelsey Broadus got the start in the circle and went four innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Broadus earned both of the Broncos’ regional wins against Stanford and finishes the postseason holding opponents to four earned runs over 18 innings of action (1.56 ERA).

Florida ace Kelly Barnhill picked up the win with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

Boise State’s 36 wins are the second-most in program history. Four-year seniors Rebekah Cervantes, Morgan Lamb and Kora Wade wrap up their Bronco careers with a record of 123-90, while fellow senior Rainey Dyreson, who transferred in at the start of the 2017 season, went 109-52 in three seasons.

“From a team that’s gone from winning 12, 14 games to two seasons in the postseason, that’s incredible,” Cervantes said in a press release. “And, like I said, these two people next to me (Lamb and Wade) have had a giant impact on all of that. And it’s incredible, I wouldn’t ask for anything more. The experience in general, just traveling the world, being with people who love you, you’ll never get that back.”