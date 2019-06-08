Ostrander makes Boise State history with third straight national title in steeplechase

Boise State’s Allie Ostrander won her heat of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims in 9:44.32 at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday in Austin, Texas. Boise State Athletics

If national titles are the bar by which greatness is measured, Allie Ostrander is officially the best athlete in Boise State history.





The redshirt junior won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase for the third year in a row at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Austin, Texas. She is the first Bronco to win three national titles, surpassing the two held by Gabe Wallin in the men’s javelin from 2004 and 2005.

Ostrander crossed the finish line in 9:37.73, which is a Mike A. Myers Stadium record and personal best time despite running in 98-degree heat.

“I feel so hot right now, and not in the attractive way. I feel like I am really low on the scale in that department,” Ostrander told ESPN in a post-race television interview. “It’s so special. It’s never been done before, and I feel like most of the stuff I’ve done in the NCAA is stuff that other people have done and I’m just replicating it, but this one is all mine and that feels really special.”

The native of Kenai, Alaska, who graduated from Boise State in May with a degree in exercise science and a GPA of 4.0, also will race in the 5,000 at 6:25 p.m. MT. Teammate Kristie Schoffield is scheduled to run in the 800 final at 5:44 p.m.

With Saturday’s victory, Ostrander becomes the first women to win three consecutive national titles in the steeplechase and the first woman to claim three national titles in the event since Colorado’s Jenny Barringer (2006, 2008-09). She also is only the 15th athlete on the women’s side to win three national titles in a row in an event in NCAA history.

BOISE STATE NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

Bill Shaw: Skiing (Slalom), 1974

Boise State football team: Division I-AA, 1980

Jake Jacoby: Track & Field (High Jump), 1984

Eugene Green: Track & Field (Triple Jump*), 1991

Kirk White: Wrestling (165 pounds), 1999

Gabe Wallin: Track & Field (Javelin), 2004 & 2005

Ben Cherrington: Wrestling (157 pounds), 2006

Eleni Kafourou: Track & Field (Long Jump*), 2009

Kurt Felix: Track & Field (Decathlon), 2012

Emma Bates: Track & Field (10,000 meters), 2014

Allie Ostrander: Track & Field (3,000-meter steeplechase), 2017, 2018 & 2019

*Indoor track season