Future of Boise State’s defensive line could benefit from late 2019 addition

Jackson Cravens may be a late addition to the Boise State football team’s 2019 class, but he comes with a proven pedigree.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle is the nephew of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Cravens’ cousins — Jason, Tyler and Alex Whittingham — all played football at Utah, while cousins Su’a Cravens and Jordan Cameron played at USC and later in the NFL.

Cravens joins Boise State after one season at Utah, where he redshirted the 2018 season after playing in one game. He will have to sit out the 2019 season per NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Broncos beginning in 2020.

An injury forced Cravens to miss his senior season at Timpview High in Provo, Utah, but he was named the All-Valley 4A Defensive Player of the Year and Region 7 Defensive Most Valuable Player after his junior season. He recorded 160 tackles, including 24.0 for loss and 13 sacks, as a junior and was a two-time all-region honoree.

Coming out of high school, Cravens was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, with offers from Michigan State, Oregon and Arizona.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: BRONCOS SCHEDULE BIG WEST CHAMP

The Boise State men’s basketball team added another NCAA Tournament qualifier to its upcoming 2019-20 nonconference schedule.

The Broncos announced a home-and-home series with UC Irvine on Thursday. The first game between the two squads will take place Nov. 15, 2019, at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, while the return game is slated for the 2020-21 season in Irvine, Calif.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have a 30-win team from last year, a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, on our home schedule,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a press release. “Similar to Loyola a few years back, this will give us an early opportunity to test our team. It’s a great home game that should excite Bronco Nation.”

UC Irvine set a school record with 31 wins during the 2018-19 season, earning a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Anteaters knocked off fourth-seeded Kansas State in the opening round for their first tournament victory in program history.

Boise State also plays at Oregon this season, and its Mountain West schedule was released earlier this month. The Broncos’ remaining nonconference games will be announced later this summer.