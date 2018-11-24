Live: Utah State 7, Boise State 7 (first quarter); Broncos’ D takes another injury hit

The Boise State and Utah State football teams meet Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Both teams are ranked in the College Football Playoff and AP Top 25. The winner will host the Mountain West championship game Dec. 1 against Fresno State.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
BSU — Alexander Mattison 2 run (Haden Hoggarth kick), 2:35. Key plays: Taking advantage of defensive back Kekaula Kaniho’s interception of QB Jordan Love, the Broncos converted a pair of third downs on a 10-yard pass from QB Brett Rypien to WR Akilian Butler to get to the USU 25, then a Mattison 15-yard run the play before his TD. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 3:07. Utah State 7, Boise State 7
USU — Jalen Greene 9 pass from Jordan Love (Dominik Eberle kick), 11:14. Key plays: The Aggies’ lightning-quick pace was aided by a handful of quick passes and screens, the biggest a 37-yarder from Love to Aaren Vaughns down to the Boise State 27. Love hit Greene with a perfectly placed pass in the front corner of the end zone against backup CB Jalen Walker for the TD on the drive’s first third down. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:46. Utah State 7, Boise State 0
News and notes
Broncos’ defense takes another injury hit
Boise State junior safety Kekoa Nawahine — the team’s leading tackler (67) and one of only two defenders to start every game this season — was out for Saturday’s game against Utah State, the school announced before kickoff.
He joins a lengthy injured list on defense. Defensive linemen David Moa (season-ending injury) and Chase Hatada, safety DeAndre Pierce (season-ending) and linebacker Riley Whimpey (season-ending) also are out. Pierce and Whimpey led the team in tackles at the time of their injuries.
The Broncos have used 21 defensive starters this season, including 20 who have started at least two games.
Wide receivers John Hightower and Khalil Shakir also remain out. They didn’t play last week against New Mexico and Hightower is out for a third straight game. Tight end Garrett Collingham, tight end Matt Pistone and safety Tyreque Jones are returning to action after missing the New Mexico game.
Quick hits
Linebacker Tyson Maeva was the Broncos’ single-game captain. ... The Broncos wore all blue. ... Running back Skyler Seibold carried the Hammer. ...
