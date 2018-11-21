A key Boise State football senior is expected to return to the Broncos next year

Boise State will honor its senior class Saturday before facing Utah State, but defensive tackle David Moa will not be in the group.
Moa has played just one game this year as a redshirt senior, seeing a handful of snaps Sept. 15 at Oklahoma State. A calf injury he suffered during fall camp has been slow to heal.
Coach Bryan Harsin said the Broncos intend to pursue a hardship year and have Moa return in 2019.
“I hope so, that’s the plan,” Harsin said. “... Everything is pointing in that direction. I hope that’s what happens.”
Harsin cautioned that it is not a done deal, since the process for any medical redshirt or hardship is something that occurs after the season is completed. But he said “everything I know from that standpoint” has him confident Moa will be eligible again next year.
A first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2016 and a second-team pick in 2017, Moa had two tackles (one for loss) in three series of work at Oklahoma State. His return would be a big boost for the Broncos’ defense, which has seen multiple injuries this season but still will return a bulk of its starters.
“David wants to play. ... He loves Boise State. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Our plan is that we get him back next year — hopefully that happens,” Harsin said.
Comments