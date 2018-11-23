Final chapter for Boise State senior class remains unwritten, but grit has been a theme

Senior day once upon a time marked the end of an era, a time for reflection, especially in the days at Boise State when there was not a conference championship game.
But Saturday is a little unique, a mark of changing times — sure, the Broncos will honor a group of 17 seniors who have been a part of 39 wins so far the last four years, but there is still so much to accomplish.
Perhaps that’s a compliment to the class as a whole, that these seniors have made it so the game against Utah State will carry so much weight, that a win will give them another home game next Saturday against Fresno State in the Mountain West championship. And after that, maybe another big bowl matchup.
“I don’t want to answer that right now because they’re not done,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “They’ve been a tough bunch. ... Their leadership has been very solid. I don’t want to get into what they mean to us until we finish.”
Harsin’s words have been echoed a bit this week, including by one of those seniors, quarterback Brett Rypien, joking that he’s said multiple times the need to finish strong.
But the class has shown it is capable of bouncing back, from starting 2-2 last season to winning nine of the next 10 for a Mountain West title and a bowl win over Oregon. This season, the Broncos started 3-2 and have won six in a row.
“It’s a tight group. When we had struggles in the beginning of the season, we came together and talked about it. ... It’s a brotherhood,” STUD end Jabril Frazier said.
There has been some resilience, beyond simply being able to respond to adverse situations in games. Frazier, for example, had three surgeries in one day following the 2016 Cactus Bowl and was academically ineligible his first season, but is now a captain. Two walk-ons, linebacker Joe Provenzano and defensive tackle Paul Semons, grinded for five years without getting put on scholarship.
“There’s been tough times, but I wouldn’t trade them for anything else, the life lessons that have taught me to be the man I am today ... the memories with the guys on the bus, the plane, the weight room or the drive home after practices, those are the ones I cherish the most,” Semons said.
Frazier and the other captains — cornerback Tyler Horton and Rypien — will likely, and deservedly, get the most attention. Frazier is one sack away from breaking into the top 10 all-time at Boise State, while Horton was a first-team All-Mountain West pick last season and leads the nation with three fumble return touchdowns.
Rypien is putting together perhaps his finest season in this, his last. The nation’s active passing leader already has a career-best 28 touchdown passes, is headed for his most passing yards in a season and is on pace for his first positive net rushing season.
“Hopefully it’s not my last game on the Blue,” Rypien said. “But you sit back and think about the four years, and it’s been awesome. I couldn’t really have dreamed for a better place to come to and a better fan base to play in front of.”
The three pass-catching seniors to be honored have exhibited a patience the captains did not need, having to wait their turns. Wide receivers A.J. Richardson and Sean Modster and tight end Chase Blakley have combined for 120 catches this season. They had a total of 91 coming in.
“I don’t know if that’s going to be the norm moving forward, if guys are going to do that ... they persevere through tough times rather than picking up their bags and heading out,” Harsin said. “You don’t grow that way, you might get playing time somewhere else, but you don’t really develop unless you overcome some things.”
It hasn’t always been perfect for the Broncos’ seniors, but no one should be surprised they’ve put themselves in place for a special finish to their careers.
“Determination ... that’s something we pride ourselves on,” senior defensive end Durrant Miles said.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 SENIOR CLASS
TE Chase Blakley
Coeur d’Alene native had two major injuries but has been healthy as a senior with 16 catches for 88 yards and his first TD.
STUD Jabril Frazier
Vital part of the defense has 24 career tackles for loss and 18 sacks, has career-best 8.5 TFL thus far as a senior.
PK Haden Hoggarth
Former walk-on who joined team last year was put on scholarship this summer, is 27-of-38 on field goals for his career.
CB Tyler Horton
An energetic presence who has played in 47 games, he has four career INTs, but has three fumble return TDs in 2018.
LB Joseph Inda
A late junior college addition in 2017, he’s mainly played on special teams. He has three tackles this season.
LB Tony Lashley
Transferring from Idaho this season (where he had 261 tackles), he has 13 tackles as a backup, with a forced fumble and an INT.
DE Durrant Miles
A fixture on the Broncos’ defensive line, he’s played in 49 games in his career and has finished strong with a career-best 4.5 sacks.
WR Sean Modster
Had 43 career receptions before this season, but has been a major factor in 2018, leading the team with 59 catches and 852 yards.
OT Andres Preciado
Started the first six games of this season and started the 2017 opener against Troy. He’s appeared in 27 games overall.
LB Joe Provenzano
A key special-teamer, the walk-on is a locker room favorite. He had seven of his 10 career tackles late in a 2016 game at New Mexico.
WR A.J. Richardson
Always a steady possession receiver, he’s made some impressive touchdown grabs this season, leading the team with eight.
QB Brett Rypien
The nation’s leading active passer (13,146 yards) is also the Mountain West’s all-time top passer and 17th all-time overall. He’s 36-11 as a starter.
RB Skyler Seibold
A converted safety and special teams ace, he’s rushed for 38 yards this season and has five tackles plus a fumble recovery.
DT Paul Semons
A walk-on from Eagle, he has been a special teams fixture this year. He’s appeared in 10 games in his career with one tackle.
P Quinn Skillin
A transfer last season who was put on scholarship this year, he’s averaged 39.5 yards per punt in his career with nine of 50-plus.
OL Zachary Troughton
A big (6-6, 322 pounds) transfer from Butte College, he’s appeared on special teams or in jumbo packages in eight games.
LB Blake Whitlock
He made an immediate impact as a walk-on transfer in 2016 (36 tackles). He redshirted last season and has eight tackles this year.
NOTE: Defensive tackle David Moa is a redshirt senior, but coach Bryan Harsin said Wednesday he anticipates Moa seeking a medical hardship after the season to enable him to play in 2019.
Utah State at Boise State
When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387; FieldTurf)
TV: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Edward Aschoff)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 9-2, 6-1 (won 45-14 at New Mexico on Friday); Utah State 10-1, 7-0 (won 29-24 at Colorado State on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 17-5 (Broncos won 41-14 on Oct. 28, 2017 in Logan)
Vegas line: Boise State by 2 1/2
Weather: Low 30s, clear
Tickets: Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737. Boise State reported 33,892 tickets were out as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
