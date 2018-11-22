‘A challenge every week’: Boise State football’s special teams a source of frustration

When it comes to Boise State’s special teams, the lowlights outnumber the highlights.
The latest came last Friday when the Broncos had a field goal blocked at New Mexico and allowed the Lobos’ first punt return touchdown since 2002 on an 86-yard Marcus Hayes score.
Football Outsiders ranks Boise State 121st nationally in special teams efficiency, and coach Bryan Harsin hasn’t been afraid to share his frustration when the units struggle.
“Obviously the punt return was disappointing, the returner from New Mexico was as advertised. ... We emphasized it and still didn’t accomplish our goal of actually tackling him,” Harsin said Monday.
Boise State is dead last, 129th overall in the FBS, in net punting (29.6 yards per punt) — thanks to Hayes’ return, plus having two blocked against Oklahoma State on Sept. 15 and a botched snap against Wyoming two weeks later. The Broncos are 9-of-15 on field goals, and when they made a change against San Diego State on Oct. 6, Joel Velazquez was 1-of-2 on extra points.
There has been the good, such as Kekaula Kaniho picking up a fumbled Avery Williams punt return for a touchdown Oct. 19 against Colorado State. Williams later ran back an onside kick for a score. He also blocked a field goal Nov. 9 against Fresno State.
But penalties have brought back another Williams punt return TD and a John Hightower 100-yard kickoff return this year. The Broncos have nine penalties on special teams.
“Quite honestly, get tired of talking about it every single week. ... I don’t know if we’re not coaching it well enough, I don’t know if it’s execution,” Harsin said.
Though he said he will certainly look into potential scheme alterations or big-picture fixes in the offseason, Harsin noted that “we’ll do whatever it takes” and might change up personnel, even this late in the season.
Players on special teams units have said it has been a trying season, but they think they’re close to being really good.
“It’s a challenge every week. ... We had that (Hightower) return called back, we were close, we’re close every game, we’re one block, one move away from scoring,” senior linebacker Joe Provenzano said.
If the Broncos want a challenge, Saturday’s game against Utah State will provide it.
Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle is 20-of-25 on field goals, the Aggies have scored twice on punt returns (one off a block), and kickoff returner Savon Scarver is No. 1 in the nation with a 35.1-yard return average. He’s taken two back for touchdowns.
One thing to note — the Aggies are 128th in punt return defense, allowing 121 yards on seven returns. If Williams gets a shot, he’ll take it.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re playing the best in the country, we have to go and perform on our special teams to our best, and we just haven’t done that this year,” Harsin said. “We have to be a whole lot better.”
HARSIN EXPECTS MOA BACK IN 2019
Boise State will honor its senior class Saturday before facing Utah State, but defensive tackle David Moa will not be in that group.
Moa has played just one game this year as a redshirt senior, seeing a handful of snaps Sept. 15 at Oklahoma State. A calf injury he suffered before fall camp has been slow to heal. Harsin said the Broncos intend to pursue a hardship year and have Moa return in 2019.
“I hope so, that’s the plan,” Harsin said Wednesday.
Harsin cautioned that it is not a done deal, since the process for any medical redshirt or hardship is something that occurs after the season is completed. But he said “everything I know from that standpoint” has him confident that Moa will be eligible again next year.
A first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2016 and a second-team pick in 2017, Moa had two tackles (one for loss) in three series of work at Oklahoma State.
“David wants to play ... he loves Boise State, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Our plan is that we get him back next year — hopefully that happens,” Harsin said.
BRONCOS GO NORTH FOR COMMIT
Boise State picked up a verbal commitment from 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end Isaiah Bagnah on Wednesday.
Bagnah hails from Lethbridge Collegiate Institute in Alberta. He also had offers from UMass, UConn, Yale and Old Dominion. Canada has been a country the Broncos have mined for talent that has gone on to play professionally, including Tyrone Crawford, Mike Atkinson, Andrew Woodruff and Jon Gott.
QUICK HITS
Utah State has three Idahoans on its roster: sophomore defensive end Logan Lee (Rexburg), freshman wide receiver Landon Larsen (Rigby) and senior offensive lineman Jake Templeton (Timberline High). Templeton spent his first two seasons at Boise State as a walk-on. The Aggies also have redshirt freshman quarterback Andrew Peasley, who is from La Grande, Ore. ... If Virginia Tech (4-6) loses to Virginia on Friday, it will cement Boise State with the nation’s longest active streak of winning seasons, at 21. ... UCF, the Group of Five front-runner, will go for its 24th straight win Friday against South Florida. If the Knights win, it will tie Boise State’s best FBS winning streak, from 2009 to 2010.
Utah State at Boise State
When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387; FieldTurf)
TV: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Edward Aschoff)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 9-2, 6-1 (won 45-14 at New Mexico on Friday); Utah State 10-1, 7-0 (won 29-24 at Colorado State on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 17-5 (Broncos won 41-14 on Oct. 28, 2017 in Logan)
Vegas line: Boise State by 2 1/2
Weather: Low 30s, clear
Tickets: Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737. Boise State reported 33,892 tickets were out as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
