Boise State, Fresno State will meet again for Mountain West football title

With No. 14 Utah State out of the way, Boise State will have a shot at back-to-back Mountain West Conference titles for the first time in program history.
The 21st-ranked Broncos host Fresno State at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Albertsons Stadium with the 2018 Mountain West Championship trophy up for grabs. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the last 16 games, including a 17-14 Boise State win in last year’s title game.
Boise State last won consecutive conference championships with a Western Athletic Conference three-peat from 2008 to 2010. The Broncos previously won Mountain West titles in 2012, 2014 and 2017.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at BroncoSports.com/tickets, by calling 208 426-4737 or in person at the athletic ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium.
Tickets are $45 in the main stadium, $35 in the curves and south end zone, and $20 in the north end zone. Student tickets are free, and ticket reservations will begin at 8 a.m. Monday.
Season ticket holders can purchase their same seats, which will be held until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boise State has won 13 conference titles in the FBS era, which began in 1996. The Broncos have 19 conference championships all-time, including three in the Mountain West, eight in the WAC, two in the Big West and six in the Big Sky.
