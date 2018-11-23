Players to watch and who has the edge as Boise State and Utah State battle for division

WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball
After struggling to move it on the ground most of the year, the Broncos are in a groove with Alexander Mattison picking up 514 yards the last four games. That has enabled more options on third downs, and the passing game can use play action effectively.
“I can honestly say he is the best one we’ve seen all year and our defensive staff thinks so,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said. “Starting with Game 1 all the way to now, he’s the best one we’ve seen all year.”
The Aggies have allowed 140 yards rushing per game, feasting on lesser opponents — but solid run teams in Air Force, Wyoming and Colorado State have rushed for 321, 231 and 199 yards, respectively. Utah State has allowed only eight rushing touchdowns all season.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Broncos pass the ball
With a wide array of receivers and an efficient trigger man in senior Brett Rypien, the Broncos are No. 11 in passing efficiency (159.7) and average 305.5 ypg. Rypien hasn’t thrown for 300 yards the last three games as Mattison has heated up, but he has five touchdowns.
The Utah State pass defense has been voracious, leading the nation with 18 interceptions and having a solid 27 sacks. Though a product of trailing early, opponents have thrown for 998 yards the last three weeks. USU is 111th with 22 passes of 30-plus yards allowed.
“I think the numbers kind of speak for themselves there — they do a good job, they’re in the right spots ... gotta be really stingy with the fotball,” Rypien said.
Advantage: Push
When the Aggies run the ball
A two-headed beast is in the backfield with juniors Darwin Thompson and Gerold Bright. The Aggies can wear down teams with their pace and keep the pair fresh. The Aggies’ 5.7 yards per carry is 16th nationally and only Michigan State has held them under 133 yards.
Boise State has held all but two teams to less than 160 yards rushing this season and has not given up a run longer than 26 yards the last four games. With NT Sonatane Lui healthy after missing three games, his presence helps a defense that missed some tackles last week.
“That’s going to be a focus for us, we’ve kind of been lacking on our tackling ... a way for us to attack challenges this week has been to work on tackling and close those creases,” Lui said.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Aggies pass the ball
Sophomore QB Jordan Love has really come into his own this season with conference player of the year numbers, and spreading the wealth — 10 players have at least 100 yards receiving and nine of them at least one touchdown. The Aggies have two 500-yard games.
Boise State has been at its best when creating pressure, with 36 sacks on the year. Utah State has allowed only eight, so strength meets strength. Opponents are completing 63 percent of their passes this season, and the Broncos are 97th in pass efficiency (142.43).
“Lots of pass concepts ... for a (defensive back) this is the type of game you look forward to,” Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton said.
Advantage: Utah State
Special teams
The Broncos have struggled more often than not, and are coming off a game in which they allowed an 86-yard punt return TD and had a field goal blocked. Nine penalties on special teams is a big negative, but Avery Williams has made plays when he has some room.
Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle is 20-of-25 on field goals, the Aggies have scored twice on punt returns (one off a block), and kickoff returner Savon Scarver is No. 1 in the nation with a 35.1-yard return average. The Aggies are 128th in punt-return defense, however.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re playing the best in the country, we have to go and perform on our special teams to our best, and we just haven’t done that this year,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “We have to be a whole lot better.”
Advantage: Utah State
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Sean Modster, WR
With the Broncos missing three receivers with injuries at New Mexico and fellow senior A.J. Richardson held to one catch, Modster rose up with a career-best nine catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns. The senior’s 59 catches and 852 yards lead the team.
“He made plays, he did a really good job, and he’s going to have to do that again this week,” Boise state quarterback Brett Rypien said.
Tyler Horton, CB
A highly touted recruit when he signed in 2015, Horton was an immediate difference-maker. The senior often covers the opponent’s best receiver and has 28 career pass breakups. He’s recovered four fumbles this season and run three back for touchdowns.
“It starts with a lot of mental toughness and mental prep to get yourself ready to do that,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said of Horton’s nose for the ball and ability to handle No. 1 receivers.
Jabril Frazier, STUD
Ineligible his first season on campus, Frazier has battled not only that situation, but also multiple injuries on his way to becoming a senior captain and NFL prospect. He has a career-best 8.5 tackles for loss this season and needs one sack to pass his best of six.
“It’s flown, I never thought it would go this fast, but I’m just happy with the choice I made to come to Boise State,” said Frazier, who has described his career as “a roller coaster.”
UTAH STATE
Jordan Love, QB
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore started to show his potential as a starter in the second half of last season and has been outstanding this year — 217-of-327 passing for 2,845 yards with 25 touchdowns and four INTs (one in his last 274 attempts).
“He operates the whole thing, it doesn’t go without him. ... He makes good decisions, gets the ball out of his hands pretty quick and he’s a (factor) in the run game,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said of Love, who also has six rushing TDs.
Darwin Thompson, RB
Part of a 1-2 punch with fellow junior Gerold Bright, Thompson has one more carry but 113 more yards and eight more TDs. The 5-8, 200-pound junior college transfer has 890 yards on 121 attempts (No. 5 nationally with 7.4 ypc) and 14 TDs. He also has 336 yards receiving.
“The man makes great cuts, he has great reads, plays with good eyes,” Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui said. “Then the balance ... a lot of those yards come after contact. He’s able to break tackles, spin out of things.”
David Woodward, LB
A sophomore from Olympia, Wash., Woodward appears to be next in the Aggies’ solid linebacker tradition. He moved inside this year from the outside and leads the Mountain West with 11.3 tackles per game (113 in 10 games) and has 11 tackles for loss (four sacks).
“It’s been special, being able to fill a role we needed, finally getting settled in a position,” Woodward said. “Coming out of high school, I was a safety, started outside and moved to the inside, that was all different.”
BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 202 (Sr.)
9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 211 (Jr.)
3 Riley Smith, 6-4, 206 (Fr.)
Running back
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)
34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)
21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 227 (Fr.)
Wide receiver
8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 189 (Sr.)
1 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 199 (So.) OR
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
7 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 209 (Sr.)
2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (Fr.)
Tight end
86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 239 (Sr.)
85 John Bates, 6-6, 246 (So.)
47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 244 (Jr.)
5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 229 (Jr.)
Left tackle
76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 309 (So.)
69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 289 (So.)
Left guard
77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310 (Jr.)
68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 296 (RFr.)
Center
67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 298 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
Right guard
79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 295 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
66 Isiah Moore, 6-4, 292 (Jr.)
Right tackle
70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 297 (RFr.)
78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 295 (Sr.)
Defensive end
91 Durrant Miles, 6-6, 261 (Sr.)
45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 255 (So.)
Nose tackle
98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 305 (Jr.)
57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 319 (Jr.)
90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 300 (Fr.)
Defensive tackle
93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 253 (Jr.)
54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 269 (Jr.)
40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 253 (So.)
STUD end
8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 238 (Sr.)
99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 266 (So.)
53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 233 (Jr.)
Weakside linebacker
7 Ezekiel Noa, 5-11, 243 (RFr.)
36 Blake Whitlock, 6-1, 214 (Sr.)
Middle linebacker
58 Tyson Maeva, 6-0, 228 (Jr.)
25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (So.)
56 Joseph Inda, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)
Nickel/strongside LB
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 185 (So.)
9 Desmond Williams, 5-11, 205 (So.)
41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 225 (Jr.)
Cornerback
14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 197 (Sr.)
15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)
Cornerback
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
30 Robert Lewis, 5-10, 176 (So.)
Boundary Safety
10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Jr.)
21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 197 (RFr.)
Field Safety
32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 199 (So.)
5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 191 (Jr.)
Kicker
96 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 195 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Kick returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.) OR
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Punter
49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 189 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Punt returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (Fr.)
UTAH STATE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
10 Jordan Love, 6-4, 225 (So.)
3 Henry Colombi, 6-3, 205 (RFr.)
Tailback
8 Gerold Bright, 5-9, 195 (Jr.) OR
5 Darwin Thompson, 5-8, 200 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
21 Jalen Greene, 6-2, 205 (Sr.)
81 Savon Scarver, 5-11, 185 (So.)
Wide receiver
16 Jordan Nathan, 5-8, 180 (So.) OR
11 Aaren Vaughns, 5-7, 185 (Sr.) OR
12 DJ Nelson, 5-9, 200 (Sr.)
Wide receiver
1 Ron’quavion Tarver, 6-3, 215 (Sr.)
17 Taylor Compton, 5-8, 175 (So.)
Tight end
87 Dax Raymond, 6-5, 250 (Jr.)
88 Carson Terrell, 6-4, 245 (So.)
Left tackle
76 Roman Andrus, 6-4, 310 (Sr.) OR
72 Alfred Edwards, 6-7, 310 (RFr.)
Left guard
68 Moroni Iniguez, 6-2, 320 (Jr.) OR
76 Roman Andrus, 6-4, 310 (Sr.)
Center
51 Quin Ficklin, 6-2, 300 (Sr.)
58 Demytrick Ali’fua, 6-3, 310 (So.)
Right guard
70 Rob Castaneda, 6-4, 305 (Sr.)
60 Wyatt Bowles, 6-4, 280 (Fr.)
Right tackle
52 Sean Taylor, 6-5, 300 (Sr.)
78 Jacob South, 6-5, 300 (Fr.)
Defensive end
55 Adewale Adeoye, 6-3, 275 (Sr.)
93 Jacoby Wildman, 6-2, 265 (Jr.)
Nose tackle
96 Christopher ‘Unga, 6-0, 295 (Jr.)
94 Caden Andersen, 6-2, 290 (So.)
Defensive end
44 Fua Leilua, 6-2, 285 (Jr.)
91 Devon Anderson, 6-1, 280 (Jr.)
Outside linebacker
10 Tipa Galeai, 6-5, 230 (Jr.)
47 Logan Lee, 6-3, 270 (So.)
Inside linebacker
9 David Woodward, 6-2, 235 (So.)
51 Justus Te’i, 6-3, 235 (Jr.)
Inside linebacker
48 Chase Christiansen, 6-1, 230 (Sr.) OR
42 Suli Tamaivena, 6-0, 230 (Sr.)
Outside linebacker
3 Jontrell Rocquemore, 6-1, 210 (Sr.)
15 Baron Gajkowski, 6-1, 205 (So.)
Cornerback
7 DJ Williams, 5-9, 180 (Jr.)
6 Cameron Haney, 5-11, 180 (Jr.)
Cornerback
6 Cameron Haney, 5-11, 180 (Jr.)
14 Zahodri Jackson, 5-10, 190 (RFr.)
Safety
4 Aaron Wade, 6-1, 210 (Sr.)
32 Braxton Gunther, 5-10, 185 (So.)
Safety
23 Gaje Ferguson, 6-0, 210 (Sr.)
26 Chase Nelson, 5-9, 195 (So.)
Kicker
62 Dominik Eberle, 6-2, 195 (Jr.)
63 Taylor Hintze, 6-1, 200 (Jr.)
Kick returner
81 Savon Scarver, 5-11, 185 (So.)
21 Jalen Greene, 6-2, 205 (Sr.)
Punter
63 Taylor Hintze, 6-1, 200 (Jr.)
92 Zach Lee, 5-11, 195 (Jr.)
Punt returner
16 Jordan Nathan, 5-8, 180 (So.)
11 Aaren Vaughns, 5-7, 185 (Sr.)
