Exclusive: Snowstorm moves up Bogus’ opening so you’ll be skiing before this weekend

The Idaho Statesman's Playing Outdoors: Skis and Boards event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and gives you the inside scoop on changes at Southern Idaho's ski resorts.

A weekend snow storm announced the arrival of winter in the Treasure Valley — and bumped up opening dates for nearby ski resorts.

Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson told the Statesman on Monday that the Boise-area ski resort will open Thursday, two days ahead of schedule.

According to Wilson, only the front side of the mountain will be open on Thursday and Friday, and ticket prices will be reduced. On Saturday, the entire mountain will open for the season.

Tamarack Resort, which sold to new owners last month, announced it would open operations on Friday, Dec. 7, a full week before it had initially anticipated starting the season.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what the 2018-19 ski season will include at the Idaho Statesman’s Playing Outdoors: Skis & Boards event on Tuesday at the Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., in Downtown Boise. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m., where longtime outdoors reporter Chadd Cripe will talk one-on-one with leaders from four Idaho resorts.

We’ll speak to Jon Reveal, the new president of Tamarack, about his plans for the future of the Donnelly-area resort. Wilson will offer more updates on snowmaking and Bogus Basin’s soon-to-open operations. Sun Valley’s Kelli Lusk plans to address the resort’s terrain expansion plans and the status of the fire-damaged day lodge, and Sheila Francis, of Brundage Mountain Resort, breaks down exactly what the new “Beartopia” initiative is all about.

Enter to win prizes from the resorts and other event sponsors — including lift tickets. In addition, attendees can grab pizza from Off the Grid, ice cream from C4 Creamery and beers from Powderhaus Brewing.