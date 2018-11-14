Here are the projected opening dates for Southern Idaho’s largest ski areas

It’s almost time to start skiing.
Sun Valley Resort plans to kick off the Southern Idaho ski season on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) with top-to-bottom skiing. Here are the projected openings for the four major ski areas in the region:
▪ Bogus Basin: The ski area hopes to open Dec. 8. The new snowmaking system has limited capacity right now — the pond is less than 10 percent full. The system is designed to hold water from the spring to make snow for the following season but the pond wasn’t completed until this fall.
▪ Brundage: The ski area near McCall is targeting Nov. 23 for the opening of the Easy Street beginner lift, which is free to ski. Other lifts will be added as snow allows.
▪ Sun Valley: Sun Valley Resort has the region’s largest snowmaking system, and that means top-to-bottom skiing will be ready for the traditional Thanksgiving Day opening. The Lookout Express and River Run lifts will be open. Check sunvalley.com for updated information.
▪ Tamarack: The projected opening is Dec. 14 but it could happen sooner. “We’ve opened earlier than that each of the last four years,” General Manager Brad Larsen said.
Our annual guide to skiing in Southern Idaho will be posted Monday at IdahoStatesman.com. Our winter recreation guide publishes in the Thanksgiving Day newspaper.
And we’re planning a public event to preview the ski season on Tuesday, Dec. 4. More details to come.
