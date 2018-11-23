Classic vs. skate cross country skiing

Josh Williams, director of the Bogus Basin Nordic center, explains the differences.
By
Playing Outdoors

You can (Nordic) ski at Bogus Basin this weekend. Trails open Saturday.

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

November 23, 2018 11:59 PM

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will open its Nordic trail system at 9 a.m. Saturday, the ski area announced late Friday night.

A storm that blew through Southern Idaho late Thursday and into Friday dropped enough snow to get 20 kilometers of trails open. That group includes Nordic Highway, Shafer Butte Extension, Mores Mountain Extension, Sapper’s Return and Red Tail

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The downhill skiing operations are scheduled to open Dec. 8, weather permitting.

Click here for our 2018-19 guide to Southern Idaho’s ski areas.

And you can learn more about the ski season at Southern Idaho’s four largest ski areas — Bogus Basin, Brundage, Sun Valley and Tamarack — at our Playing Outdoors: Skis and Boards event on Dec. 4. More information here.

