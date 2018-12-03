How much snow did the Treasure Valley get this weekend? And is it here to stay?

Snowfall in the Treasure Valley over the weekend more than tripled predictions from the National Weather Service, and that snow isn’t going much of anywhere, one meterologist forecasts.

Snow levels near the Boise Airport reached a total of 3.4 inches on Sunday, with measurements reaching up to 4-5 inches in the foothills and Boise’s North End neighborhood, according to Elizabeth Padian, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Mountain Home saw 6-8 inches while Idaho City reached 1 foot, leading to Basin School District’s closure Monday.

Bogus Basin’s total snow level is at 35 inches, with 27 inches gained since Nov. 28.

The weather service on Friday forecast snowfall of around 1 inch at lower elevations and 7-12 inches in the mountains.

The amount of snow far outpaced the forecast snowfall — a situation Padian said comes around every few years.

“It does happen occasionally,” Padian said. “Now, there’s an opportunity for us to go back and take a look at what we might have missed and how it happens.”

In the coming days, Padian said Boiseans can expect dry but cold weather with highs topping out at 34 degrees and lows in the teens. These temperatures should keep most of the existing snow on the ground, though areas with 4-5 inches may see some melting.

Boise’s next chance at snowfall is Dec. 10, along with possible snow showers in the Owyhee Mountains on Wednesday.