Beer, pizza, ice cream — and a preview of Idaho’s ski season. Join us Tuesday night.

By Chadd Cripe

November 28, 2018 03:19 PM

The Idaho Statesman is hosting a public event Tuesday night to get local skiers and snowboarders ready for the 2018-19 season.

Playing Outdoors: Skis & Boards will feature a Q&A with representatives of Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, Brundage Mountain Resort, Sun Valley Resort and Tamarack Resort. We’ll have vendors on hand to sell beer (Powderhaus Brewing), pizza (Off the Grid Pizza) and ice cream (C4 Creamery) — and drawings for prizes provided by event participants and sponsors.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 4) at the Linen Building in Downtown Boise. Tickets are $10 through eventbrite.

New Tamarack President Jon Reveal will be one of the speakers. He can shed some light on the future of the resort that was purchased earlier this month.

We’ll also have Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson, who’s implementing a new snowmaking system this winter; Sun Valley Communications Manager Kelli Lusk, who can provide updates on Sun Valley’s fire-damaged day lodge and upcoming expansion of skiing terrain; and Sheila Francis of Brundage, where “Beartopia” is among the initiatives for this season.

