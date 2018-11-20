Tamarack sold to new owner. Here’s what that means for the future of the ski resort.

Since 2008, Tamarack Resort has sat half-finished after a series of financial issues. But new owners, who announced their agreement to purchase the Idaho property on Tuesday, are hopeful they can finally turn it into “a four-season destination of choice for Idahoans and visitors from across North America.”
The property will now belong to Tamarack Resort Holdings, or TRH, which announced the purchase in a news release. TRH is “a partnership of investors and managers with decades of development and operations experience at premier resort properties across North America,” the release said. The transfer of land and assets will close Nov. 30, the release said.
It’s not clear how much TRH paid for the property. Spokeswoman Jessica Flynn said in an email that details of the purchase agreement are not being disclosed.
The resort has had a tumultuous history, starting a decade ago when original owner Jean-Pierre Boespflug defaulted on loans, forcing the property into foreclosure with construction only partially finished. Valley County put resort assets — including ski lifts and lodges — up for auction two years ago. A group of area homeowners bought part of the resort to assure the future of a ski season there, but Tamarack has never fully realized Boespflug’s dream of a new booming resort town.
Tuesday marked a major shift toward revamping the area as the State Board of Land Commissioners voted to approve a transfer of state lands lease to TRH. That would allow the company to continue operations on the mountain and work on “future expansion plans,” according to the TRH release.
The company’s acquisition of Tamarack Resort includes land, ski lifts, lodges, utilities, “a portion of the golf course and the unfinished Village Plaza. TRH is also purchasing other private real estate assets and parcels and is taking over the lease to operate The Arling Center event venue,” the release said.
TRH President Jon Reveal has a history of ski resort management at places like Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Yellowstone Club and Aspen Skiing Company. In the release, he said his team has had its eye on Tamarack for some time.
“We have been evaluating and working on this agreement for nearly two years to truly understand the history and complexities of the resort,” he said. “The partnership strongly believes Tamarack has a tremendous opportunity to thrive as a four-season destination of choice for Idahoans and visitors from across North America.
“Our team looks forward to proving our commitment to Tamarack, Valley County residents, Idahoans and all our guests through investment, completion of unfinished projects and improved resort amenities and offerings.”
The resort will be open for skiing for the 2018-19 winter season, as early as Dec. 14, as conditions allow.
TRH’s development team plans to begin construction in early 2019, with a goal of completing construction on the half-finished Village Plaza by the 2019-20 season.
TRH said the change in ownership will not affect visitors this winter, and any passes, ticket prices and scheduled events will remain the same. All current staff will also remain employed.
The company emphasized the level of resort experience behind TRH, pointing out that investor Imperium Blue has operations at Whistler Blackcomb, Mammoth, Snowshoe, Copper Mountain and Stratton.
