Affordable apartments and townhouses. Subdivisions. What’s coming to your neighborhood

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Boise

J. Fisher Companies is requesting a rezone of 4.75 acres at 313 S. Orchard St. for a mixed-use development with commercial space and 208 apartments and townhouses.

The rezone would allow the company to start working on affordable homes on the site of the former Franklin School. The school was torn down 10 years ago, and a Maverik gas station and convenience store was to be built on part of it. The property owners later agreed to sell the 4.7 acre site to the city, which bought it last year with affordable housing development in mind.

The project would include new townhomes, pictured, and apartments.

The developer’s plan includes 6,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and a park.

The land would be rezoned from A-1 (open lands, park) to PCD (pedestrian commercial with design review. Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission plans a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Testimony will be taken in person and remotely at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

—

The Boise City Council is set to approve a zoning change for property at 1709 and 1711 S. Federal Way, allowing for 20 townhouses to be built on the property.

The project, called the Tallapoosa Subdivision, would be divided among five buildings. Each townhouse would be three stories and have a rooftop deck and a two-car garage.

CK Property Group of Boise is seeking a zone change for a 20-unit townhouse development on South Federal Way. A shared driveway would give residents access to two-car garages for the three-story residences. Provided by the city of Boise

—

Franklin Hospitality Group, 1503 W. Franklin St., is seeking a conditional use permit to operate a beer garden and social-event center at an existing bed and breakfast.

The property is located in a historic district. The business has asked to reduce the number of required parking spaces.

The Boise City Council plans a hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Testimony will be taken in person and remotely at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

—

Bannock Street Apartments, 1512 W. Bannock St., is seeking a permit to renovate the building.

The owners want to decrease the number of apartments in the two-story building from eight to three. An asphalt parking lot abutting the alley would include four spaces.

—

City Kid Boutique opened Monday, Nov. 23, at 222 N. 9th St.

Owner Cat Miller Jones and her husband, Robert, have one child. The shop features fashions from small brands and designers. Orders can also be placed online, with in-store or curbside pickup. Free home delivery is available to Boise residents.

—

Rave Laundry is seeking a permit to create a laundry at 2602 W. Canal St., Suite 100. The business near South Vista Avenue is set to occupy 3,481 square feet.

—

Meridian

Crave Hospitality Group held a virtual grand opening on Nov. 19 of its Crave Collective building in Meridian.

The 15,000-square-foot building has kitchen suites for its 16 restaurant partners that cook foods designed to be delivered.

Crave Collective building, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian, held its grand opening Nov. 19. The building has kitchen suites for Crave’s 16 restaurant partners and two drive-thrus for Crave’s drivers (”mobile serves”), who are employees of Crave, to take food from a conveyor belt. Crave

Crave invites customers to mix and match dishes from any and all its restaurants, since they are all housed under one roof. they order through Crave’s mobile app. The restaurants include menus developed by prominent chefs, including:

▪ Lincoln Carson, this year’s James Beard nominee for Outstanding Pastry Chef, recently opened Merite Bake Shop.

▪ Tony Gemignani, 13-time World Pizza Champion and two-time Food Network gold medalist, recently opened Tony G’s Pizzeria.

▪ Michael Mina, who opened three restaurants, including the fourth outpost of International Smoke, a collaboration with entrepreneur, television host, and New York Times best-selling author Ayesha Curry. The Mina restaurants are Mac ‘n Cue by International Smoke; StirFire, a collaboration with Gerald Chin; and Tokyo Hot Chicken.

Other restaurant partners are:

● Betelnut, menu by Cecilia Chiang

● Elliott’s Oyster House

● Percolate Tea

● Rockhouse Sliders

● The Grove

● Wicked Elixirs by Matthew Biancaniello

● Wing Dome

● The Peached Tortilla by Eric Silverstein

● Omakase

Most kitchen suites in the Crave Collective are operated by the restaurants’ own teams. A conveyor belt runs down the center of the building allowing for a finished dish can go straight from the kitchen to the Crave drivers in a drive-thru.

Crave says that each of its drivers is an employee of the company, paid about three times Idaho’s minimum wage of $7.25.

—

Table Rock Flooring and Design has leased 901 square feet of retail space at 3230 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, TOK Commercial reports.

—

Eagle

Steve Hart, owner of Eagle’s Urban Solutions LLC, is seeking to build 58 townhouses at 5806 W. State St.

The project, known as the Moss Creek subdivision, would be on 21.6 acres where the end of West Escalante Drive and North Tempsford Way intersect with State.

The project was recommended for approval by the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission in October. The Eagle City Council plans to hold a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Eagle City Hall, 660 E Civic Lane. Testimony will be taken remotely via Webex. Instructions can be found at www.cityofeagle.org/1698/Virtual-Meetings.

—

Steve Hart of Urban Solutions LLC is looking to build 113 homes on 67 acres on the south side of West Beacon Light Road. The project would also include 22 common lots.

As part of the project, he is requesting an annexation, a rezone, a conditional use permit, a preliminary development plan and approval of a preliminary plat.

Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project, known as the Stag Crossing subdivision, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 at Eagle City Hall. Testimony will be taken remotely via Webex. Instructions can be found at www.cityofeagle.org/1698/Virtual-Meetings.

—

Idaho First Bank, represented by Greg Toolson of JGT Architecture, is seeking a conditional use permit for a bank with a drive-up window at 560 E. State St.

The Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project, which is set to sit on 0.6 acres.

The Eagle City Council plans a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Eagle City Hall, 660 E Civic Lane. Testimony will be taken remotely via Webex. Instructions can be found at www.cityofeagle.org/1698/Virtual-Meetings.

—

Eagle River LLC is seeking to build a two-story, 21,556-square-foot office building on the north side of East Riverside Drive.

The company is looking for a building height exception and a waiver to reduce by five the number of required parking spaces. The Eagle City Council plans a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Eagle City Hall, 660 E Civic Lane. Testimony will be taken remotely via Webex. Instructions can be found at www.cityofeagle.org/1698/Virtual-Meetings.

—

Nampa

The Yard Sale Place, a discount store specializing in estate and commercial liquidations, has leased 5,709 square feet of retail space at 421 Caldwell Blvd., TOK Commercial reports.

Around Idaho

Blaine County has approved plans by The Nature Conservatory to renovate and expand the visitor center at the conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve, a fly-fishing destination near Picabo.

The addition, including a classroom, will add 1,422 square feet to the existing 565-square-foot center, the conservancy said in a news release.

The 881-acre preserve receives more than 5,400 visitors annually from around the world, the conservancy said.

An architect’s rendering of the renovated and expanded visitor center coming to The Nature Conservatory’s Silver Creek Preserve, a fly-fishing destination near Picabo in central Idaho’s Blaine County. The county has approved this renovation and expansion, the conservancy said on Nov. 20, 2020. The Nature Conservancy

The existing visitor center at The Nature Conservatory’s Silver Creek Preserve, a fly-fishing destination near Picabo in central Idaho’s Blaine County. The county has approved a renovation and expansion of the center, the conservancy said on Nov. 20, 2020. The Nature Preserve

—

Notable

The Boise Airport’s passenger traffic is slowly on the rise, although the number of people flying through the airport is still about half of what it once was.

186,449 total passengers flew through BOI in October, according to data provided by the Boise Airport. That’s down 48% from October 2019, when 361,193 people flew. October marked the highest number of passengers moving through the Boise Airport since February, before the pandemic came to Idaho.

The airport also reported 18% fewer landings, likely a result of fewer flights coming in and leaving each day as airlines have curbed their less valuable flights during the pandemic.

Boise’s trend matches a national trend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The airport is beginning to add new flights again. The Allegiant Air flight from Boise to Palm Springs began Nov. 19, and the Delta Air Lines flight from Boise to Atlanta began Nov. 20. Allegiant also announced last week that it would offer twice-weekly service to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport starting Feb. 12.

—

Three senior-living industry veterans have launched a new company, Wellness Enhanced Lifestyle Living, or WELL.

“You can’t be a wellness-based company unless you’re in a wellness-based community,” said founding partner Ryan Haller. “We specifically selected Boise and moved here because this market matches our values and we can attract the best wellness-centric talent from across the country.”

Haller most recently served as Avamere’s chief development officer. His partners are Dave Mazurek, formerly founder of Sterling Bay’s senior living platform and part of Ventas’ development team; and Mandy Serrano, formerly with Holiday Retirement, Avamere, and Atlas.

—

Norco Inc., an employee- and family-owned Boise welding, safety, medical and gas suppliers, acquired Arc Services in West Jordan, Utah, on Nov. 1.

Arc Services “is the west’s dominant regional automation and welding equipment repair facility,” Norco said in a news release.

Norco operates more than 70 branches in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

—