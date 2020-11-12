A big downtown building. Hundreds of houses. A chain bookstore. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Boise

The 191,000-square-foot 11th & Idaho building in downtown Boise is “rapidly nearing the end of construction,” its developer, Rafanelli & Nahas, said in a news release.

A Salt Lake City law firm, Kirton McConkie, plans to set up its first Idaho office next spring inside the nine-story office building going up at 11th and Idaho streets.

The nine-story 11th & Idaho building, developed by Rafanelli & Nahas, is nearing completion at the corner of 11th and Idaho streets in downtown Boise. This view looks south. Rafanelli & Nahas

The Boise City Department of Arts & History is seeking a permit to place an art piece at the new Westside Downtown Urban Park at 11th and Bannock streets.

The Capital City Development Corp., the city’s urban renewal agency, chose “Gentle Breeze,” a 23-foot-tall tree with swaying pink leaves and suspended park bench swings, to complement the park in front of the new 11th and Idaho building.

Gentle Breeze, from New York artist Matthew Mazzotta, features a large pink tree with leaves that sway in the wind at the Westside Downtown Urban Park. Boise Art and History Department

C4 Creamery is seeking an occupancy permit for Suite 1019 at the Boise Towne Square mall, 350 N. Milwaukee St.

The space was previously occupied by the Chess Cafe.

C4 also operates an ice cream shop at 3037 S. Cole Road.

Dr. Beard Barbershop is seeking an occupancy permit for 405 N. Milwaukee St., just south of Emerald Street.

Optometrist Blake Bingham has opened Clear Eye Total Eye Care at 7950 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Suite 101.

The business has two employees, including Bingham.

Clear Eye Total Eye Care, an optometry practice, has opened at 7950 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Suite 101, Boise. Clear Eye Total Eye Care

Nampa

Amazon has opened its big Nampa regional warehouse and distribution center.

The center’s general manager, Tim McIntosh, and city of Nampa leaders took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at which Amazon announced the donation of $15,000 to the Idaho Foodbank and $10,000 to the Traveling Table Food Pantry.

Amazon has been hiring in recent weeks to fill 2,000 jobs at the $130 million, 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center at Franklin and Star roads. Warehouse workers will work alongside robots to pick, pack and ship items such as books, electronics and toys to customers. From the fulfillment center, packages will go to smaller delivery stations, where they are loaded onto vans that will deliver them to customers.

Amazon already operates local, “last-mile” delivery stations at 1411 3rd Ave. North in Nampa and in a former FedEx ground delivery station near the Boise Airport. Contractors started work in October on a third Treasure Valley station in Meridian on Franklin Road, 3 miles east of the big regional fulfillment center on the same road.

Amazon and Nampa city officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Nov. 9, for the online retailer’s $130 million, 650,000-square-foot regional fulfillment center at Star and Franklin roads. City of Nampa Facebook

Meridian

Who says brick-and-mortar bookstores are dead?

Half Price Books, which says it is the nation’s largest family-owned new and used bookstore chain, was set to open its latest store — and its first in Idaho — on Thursday, Nov. 12, in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center at 3677 E. Fairview Ave., next to Sportsman’s Warehouse, just south of The Village at Meridian.

“We’ve wanted to open a store in this area for quite some time,” said Kathy Doyle Thomas, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for the family-owned Dallas company, in a news release.. .

Half Price Books has 126 stores in 19 states. The company buys and sells new and used books, magazines, comics, records, cassettes, videos, CDs, DVDs and collectible items.

This Half Price Books store is opening Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 3677 E. Fairview Ave. in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center. Half Price Books

Boise Hunter Homes is seeking to build 82 homes on 33 acres at the northwest corner of South Eagle Road and East Lake Hazel Road.

A hearing is scheduled for the project during Meridian City Council’s meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Hot1 LLP is seeking to build a warehouse and distribution center at 2751 E. Commercial St. It will be 41,500 square feet, according to city filings.

Star

The Patrick and Rhonda Hynes Trust is seeking approval of an annexation and a preliminary plat for 112 homes on 20.6 acres along the south side of West New Hope Road. The project, called the Canvasback subdivision, would be developed by Trilogy Development.

The project was presented to the Star City Council in October. The council asked the applicant redesign the project to address neighbors’ concerns, including transitional lots and new setbacks. Buffers have been increased in the new plans.

The Star City Council will hold a public hearing on the project during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

TN LLC, of Boise, is seeking to build 70 homes on 26 acres at 9655 W. Beacon Light Road. The project would sit between North Wing and North Pollard roads.

The project, known as the Sunfield Estates subdivision, will go before the Star City Council for a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, along with Shaun Fickes of Greyloch Custom Cabinetry, have applied for a rezone and a conditional use permit to build nine homes and three commercial lots at 8706 W. State Street in Star.

The land’s owner is Moyle’s father, Joseph. The conditional use permit would be for a custom cabinet manufacturing plant on the site. The plant would be 97,660 square feet.

The Star City Council will hold a public hearing on the project during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

