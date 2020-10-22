Big subdivisions. 500+ homes. Another I-84 widening. What’s coming to your neighborhood

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Meridian

DevCo LLC, owned by Jim Conger of the Conger Group, wants to develop 7.5 acres into a 34-unit subdivision with several parks, a community center and pathways interconnecting the community.

The project, named Movado, would sit a quarter-mile south of East Overland Road on the west side of South Cloverdale Road.

A rendering of what homes in DevCo LLC’s 34-unit Movado subdivision in Meridian would look like. The subdivision would be built a quarter-mile south of East Overland Road on the west side of South Cloverdale Road. City of Meridian filing

The project is scheduled to be heard by the Meridian City Council at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

The West Ada School District plans to begin construction of a new Idaho Fine Arts Academy for students in grades 6 through 12 at 915 E. Central Drive, near the Meridian Road exit of Interstate 84.

The district has hired Boise’s Kreizenbeck Constructors to build the school, designed by Hummel Architects.

An artist’s rendering of the theater exterior at the planned Idaho Fine Arts Academy at 915 E. Central Drive, near Interstate 84’s Meridian Road exit. West Ada School District

The school would include a two-story, 42,000-square-foot classroom and administration building and an 18,000-square-foot performing arts center.

The site is also expected eventually to include a new parking lot for Idaho State University and an eventual expansion of the West Ada District Services Center. Idaho State’s Meridian campus, Renaissance High School and the school district headquarters are just east of the site.

The West Ada School District plans for this 19-acre parcel off Interstate 84 to become the home of a new Idaho Fine Arts Academy for middle and high school students. Provided by West Ada School District

BuildZoom reported the construction-permit application.

CompuNet Inc, an Idaho information-technology service company, will occupy the second floor of the Idaho Central Credit Union building that Ball Ventures Ahlquist is building as part of its Eagle View Landing development at Interstate 84 and Eagle Road.

Compunet, founded in Grangeville, relocated to Boise in 2004. A news release from BVA said Compunet has 120 employees, including workers in Lewiston, Idaho Falls and other sites in the West. It plans to occupy the new space starting Jan. 1.

Hot2 LLP, represented by Josh Shiverick of Cushing Terrell, is seeking to build a nearly 207,000-square-foot warehouse at 1135 N. Hickory Ave.

The new Bright Bank plans to open a branch at Fairview Village, north of the East Fairview Avenue and North Venture Street intersection, in December.

The community bank also has plans to open a third branch in Eagle at the Bridges at Lakemoor development in early 2021, said Mark Houston, Bright Bank president and CEO, in a news release.

The bank opened its first office in June in the Hoff Building in downtown Boise.

An artist’s rendering of a branch that Bright Bank plans to open in Meridian. Bright Bank

Kuna

The Kuna City Council approved a preliminary plat for the Fossil Creek Subdivision, which will spread 272 single-family homes over 66.8 acres.

The project would be south of Deer Flat Road and west of Ten Mile Road, owned by Corey Barton of CBH homes. It would also include pathways and a five-acre park. Homes would be at least 1,500 square feet.

The Kuna City Council also approved an annexation of 38.5 acres and a preliminary plat for 175 single-family homes at 2320 E. Meadow View Road. The project is named the Ashton Estates East subdivision.

Nampa

Here comes another big road-construction project: the long-anticipated widening of Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell.

The Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to widen the highway to three lanes from two in each direction between the Karcher Road interchange in western Nampa and the Franklin Road interchange, the next interchange to the west of Karcher, in Caldwell.

The work is scheduled to start next spring and continue through late 2022 or early 2023.

The department said improvements will include:

▪ Replacing 20 culverts and irrigation crossings.

▪ Building noise walls near the Ustick Overpass and Franklin Road westbound on-ramp.

▪ Replacing overpass bridges over Linden Street.

▪ Adding a lane to the Franklin and Karcher westbound off-ramps.

The department is holding an online design review through Oct. 30 to gather public comment before completing its plans this winter. Go to itdprojects.org/franklinroadtokarcher or call (208) 334-8002. Email 84corridor@itd.idaho.gov to request a packet of printed materials.

Interstate 84 on the west side of Nampa. The Idaho Transportation Department plans to widen the freeway to three lanes each way from two, between Karcher Road in Nampa and Franklin Road in Caldwell, starting in spring 2021 and continuing through late 2022 or early 2023. Idaho Transportation Department

Baskin-Robbins has opened a store at 337 Caldwell Blvd., in Nampa, less than a mile from its previous location at 1108 Caldwell Blvd.

This Baskin-Robbins store opened in October in Nampa. Baskin-Robbins

Boise

The Boise Airport has reached agreements with Uber and Lyft, two of the largest rideshare companies, to help make trips to and from the airport a little faster.

Would-be riders will now have to head up to the second floor of the airport — typically where people are dropped off for flights — to a designated pick-up spot on the east end of the curb. Signs have been put up in the airport to help people figure out where to go, according to a news release from the airport.

“The airport wanted to pick a location that was close to the terminal, but also allowed the airport to better utilize its curb space to reduce congestion,” Rebecca Hupp, director of the airport, said in the release. “By moving all rideshare operations to the upper curb, it will reduce the traffic on the lower roadway for those picking up or dropping off family and friends.”

The airport has also designated a place for drivers to line up outside the airport to eliminate drivers circling the airport. Boise will charge Uber and Lyft $1.50 per pick-up and drop-off, money the airport said will “help offset airport operation and maintenance projects.”

The Boise Airport is now directing rideshare users to the second floor, where riders are typically dropped off, to meet their drivers. City of Boise

The city of Boise is seeking a permit to replace a restroom at Riverside Park, 1791 W. Shoreline Drive.

The park is just north of the Greenbelt, between the Boise Connector and the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The project is estimated to cost $124,740.

Capital City Development Corp. is seeking a permit to repair concrete beams in the stair towers at the parking garage at 9th and Main streets. The project is projected to cost $325,000.

Body Renew Holdings, doing business as Fit, has leased 3,358 square feet of retail space at 6980 W. Overland Road, TOK Commercial reports.

North End Storage is seeking a permit to build a three-story self-service storage building at 2811 N. Bogus Basin Road. The building, with 25,360 square feet, would include two stairways and an elevator.

Eagle

Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the Moss Creek Subdivision, a project of Steve Hart, owners of Eagle’s Urban Solutions LLC.

The project would bring 58 homes to 21.6 acres at 5806 W. State St., where the end of West Escalante Drive and North Tempsford Way intersect with State.

Ada and Canyon counties

The Idaho Transportation Department and a contractor, Knife River Corp., have finished rebuilding the Blacks Creek Interchange, Exit 64, on Interstate 84 east of Boise.

Construction began in November. The $15.7 million project included complete demolition and reconstruction of two bridges for both east and westbound lanes. The bridges were built on the site, then slid into place.

“Those old bridges were in terrible condition,” said ITD Engineering Manager Jason Brinkman in a news release. “The new interchange is safer and will keep people and products moving on this critical route.”

More than 25,000 vehicles travel on this section of I-84 every day on average, ITD said.

Highway-construction workers slide the Blacks Creek Bridge’s new eastbound lane into place in July 2020. The bridge was built to the left of this image. Idaho Transportation Department video

Big semitrailer trucks carrying loads of up to 129,000 pounds of milk apiece would be allowed to travel on three Southwest Idaho highways if the state approves requests by a milk-hauling company.

The state is seeking public comment through Nov. 15 on requests by Idaho Milk Transport Inc., of Burley, and by Darigold and its farmer-owned parent, the Northwest Dairy Association, to allow the trucks on:

▪ The Interstate 84 Business Loop in Nampa, from the Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard to the Garrity Interchange.

▪ Idaho 19 from the Oregon line east to Homedale.

▪ U.S. 20/26 from Idaho I-18 east to Idaho 16

You can comment online, email ITD Freight Program Manager Scott Luekenga at OfficeoftheChiefEngineer@itd.idaho.gov, or send a letter to: Idaho Transportation Department, ATTN: Scott Luekenga, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129.

Additional information can be found at itd.idaho.gov/freight.

Notable

Albertsons Cos. Inc. just bought some bankrupt supermarkets on the East Coast.

The Boise supermarket company’s Acme Markets unit bought 27 Kings Food Market and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market stores at a bankruptcy auction for $96.4 million. The company expects the sale to close before its fiscal year ends in late February.

“Our company has a history of managing small, differentiated chains that offer an elevated experience, like Andronico’s and Haggen’s in the western U.S.,” said Jim Perkins, president of Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division, in a news release. “We are excited to add these two premium, gourmet banners to our East Coast operations, and plan to continue to operate the stores as Kings Food Market and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market, respectively.”

Andronico’s serves the Bay Area, and Haggen’s serves Northwest Washington.

On Tuesday, Albertsons announced:

▪ First-quarter net sales and other revenue of $15.8 billion, up 11.2% from $14.2 billion a year earlier. Same-store sales were up nearly 14% from a year ago.

▪ Contactless payment is now available at all stores through its Just for You phone app. Payments are routed through a customer’s bank or money can be placed in a stored-value account.

▪ The company will test climate-controlled grocery lockers at Safeway stores in the San Francisco Bay Area and Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago.

A Boise company that makes finger steaks, tempura and Asian meal kits for sale under private labels says it will open its second plant in Georgia next year.

BandD Foods, based at 3494 S. TK Ave., just south of Federal Way and east of Broadway Ave., says it will open the plant at an existing building in Americus that will help the company meet growing customer demand on the East Coast.

