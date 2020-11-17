Airline adds nonstop flights between Boise and this California city

Lovers alert: Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop service from Boise to Orange County, California, just before Valentine’s Day.

Allegiant will offer twice-weekly service, with flights leaving Boise and returning from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Mondays and Fridays.

“We are thrilled to see Allegiant grow and expand its services out of the Boise Airport,” Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. “Orange County is one of the largest unserved markets from Boise, and the new nonstop service will give our passengers even more travel options from Boise to Southern California.”

Santa Ana will be the fifth destination Allegiant serves from Boise. It already flies to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, and Mesa, Arizona.

Passengers from an Allegiant Air flight from Boise walk from the plane at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in March. The Las Vegas airline will add nonstop service from Boise to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, in February. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

The initial flight from Boise to Orange County on Feb. 12 costs $94 one-way, according to the Las Vegas airline’s website. It will leave Boise at 5:15 p.m. and arrive in Santa Ana at 6:08 p.m. Pacific time.

The following week, Boise departures are listed at $80 one-way. The airline is advertising initial fares as low as $49 each, but the first one available at that price is on Monday, Feb. 22. Return flights in February are listed at the same prices.

In March, April and May, prices range from $49 one-way to $170, both from Boise and returning from Santa Ana.

Allegiant offers no-frills flying. Passengers are allowed to bring one personal item, a purse or small bag, at no additional cost. Adding a carry-on bag costs $88 per passenger, while adding a carry-on and a checked bag adds $154 per person.