Dozens of townhouses. A downtown revitalization project. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Nampa

Nampa is starting to reconstruct the sidewalk of one block on one side of a downtown street to make it bigger, to boost outdoor-dining options and help revitalize downtown.

The work is on the south side of 1st Street South, from Wall Street to 13th Avenue South. It will replace a temporary, wooden sidewalk extension that now supports outdoor dining over former street-parking spaces. The work will include new electrical systems for decorative lighting, and new landscaping, the city said in a news release.

Construction is expected to continue through December. Businesses will remain open to the public.

Nampa will replace the temporary wooden sidewalk on this block, the south side of 1st Street South, from Wall Street to 13th Avenue South, with a permanent sidewalk and outdoor-dining area. City of Nampa

Boise

The city of Boise has finished two upgrades at Hobble Creek Park: a pickleball and tennis complex and a new accessible playground..

The complex has two tennis courts and 12 courts dedicated to pickleball, a sport growing in popularity. During play, participants hit a perforated ball over a net for points.

The playground features a “miracle megatower climbing structure,” according to a news release from the city, as well as slides, instruments, swings and a rubber surface material that wheelchair users can navigate easily.

Boise opened a pickleball and tennis complex at Hobble Creek Park. Pickleball is considered to be similar to table tennis or badminton, and players hit a perforated ball over a net for points. Provided by the city of Boise

The park also has a new drinking fountain, bike racks and additional seating.

In total, the city estimates that the courts and infrastructure improvements cost $763,000, and the playground cost more than $357,000.

Dharma Sushi & Thai is seeking a permit to make alterations at the old Brownfield’s Prosthetics building at 122 S. 5th St.

The Asian restaurant plans to move from 624 N. Idaho St.

The Boise City Council voted to approve the preliminary plat for Forester Subdivision, located at 11304 W. Fairview Ave.

The 5.1-acre project will be developed by Utah-based Miller Family Real Estate, and, when finished, is expected to have 38 single-family townhouses and two commercial lots, according to city filings.

The townhouses will be divided among two- and three-story buildings.

Roundhouse, the Los Angeles apartment-development firm led by Casey Lynch, plans to relocate its headquarters next spring to the 11th & Idaho building going up in downtown Boise.

The nine-story 11th & Idaho building, developed by Rafanelli & Nahas, is nearing completion at the corner of 11th and Idaho streets in downtown Boise. This view looks east. Provided by TOK Commercial TOK Commercial

Roundhouse, previously known as LocalConstruct, helped renovate the former Owyhee Hotel to create The Owyhee apartments. It also built the Watercooler and The Fowler apartments downtown and The Clara apartments in Eagle. It is building The Cartee apartments downtown now.

Meridian

Saltzer Home Health, 2929 W. Navigator Drive, is opening 4,200 square feet of office space, complete with a break area.

Eagle

Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission tabled Quarry Village from its meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, to Monday, Dec. 7.

Employees of the city’s planning department asked for the change so they could have more time to work with the applicant on a development agreement.

The applicant is Cindy Greco, who wants to turn Quarry Village, located north of Hill Road at 9755 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, into a pedestrian-friendly hub of restaurants and stores.

The original project she hoped for would be too expensive, she told the Statesman last year, but new plans still include residential space, office space and storefronts.

Cindy Greco owns 27 acres at the intersection of Hill and Horseshoe Bend Roads. Her original plans for Quarry Village included condos, retail, and office space. Cole Architects

Star

The Star City Council approved the Sunfield Estates subdivision on 9655 W. Beacon Light Road between North Wing and North Pollard roads.

The project will have 70 homes on 26 acres. It will be developed by TN LLC, a company registered to Rachel Pusch of Boise.

The Star City Council tabled a decision on the Canvasback subdivision, a project that would consist of 112 homes, until its meeting on for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

The project, which would be developed by Trilogy Development, would be on 20.6 acres along the south side of West New Hope Road. The project was originally presented to the Star City Council in October, but the council asked the applicant to redesign the project to address neighbors’ concerns about setbacks and lot sizes.

The council asked the developer to have another neighborhood meeting to further make sure neighbors were comfortable with the project after more concerns were shared.

Notable

Gov. Brad Little’s decision to return Idaho to Stage 2 of his reopening plan is taking a toll on the Boise Centre.

The decision, which limits group sizes to 10 or fewer people, “pretty much put an end to our meeting business,” says Patrick Rice, executive director of the center and the Greater Boise Auditorium District, which runs the convention center.

Rice told the district board on Thursday, Nov. 18, that a couple of groups that still hoped to meet at the center within the next three weeks were appealing to the Central District Health Department.

An educational group’s testing session appears likely to be held as planned under an educational exemption, and so will a dance competition, Rice said.

The NCAA’s decision to hold all of its March Madness games in an Indianapolis “bubble” means no first-round games will be held in Boise next year, he said. Rice said he has not heard whether the Big Sky Tournament will take place in Boise as has been planned so far.

“Boise is basically the bubble for that tournament,” he said. “We’re hoping that will continue.”

Misfits Market, a Philadelphia company that collects blemished produce and sells it in subscription boxes, has added Idaho to its distribution territory.

Misfits recently opened a refrigerated warehouse in Salt Lake City, paving the way for delivery to Idaho and other western states.

A similar company, Imperfect Foods, began offering food boxes this week to Boise-area residents.

Besides produce, customers of the San Francisco company can order meat, dairy, grains and snacks. Imperfect Foods has a warehouse in Portland.

The Western Ada Recreation District will soon own the Lakeview Golf Club after buying it from Lakeview Meridian Investors.

The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department will take over the operation of the club, which is on city-owned land. The city plans to hire Kemper Sports, a golf-course management company, to manage operations for six months as city officials begin to develop a master plan for the course’s future.

Micron Technology Inc. says it will invest $50 million of its cash and short-term investments in a way that could help predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Micron said it is allocating the money to RBC Global Asset Management to increase access to homeownership, affordable rental housing, community facilities and small business loans in San Francisco, the Bay Area, Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and other regions.

St. Luke’s Health System’s board of directors is getting a new leader. Board Chairman Rich Raimondi will hand his duties to Bob Lokken, the nonprofit health system said in a news release.

Raimondi, the president of Bishop Kelly High School, has presided over the board for two years and will stay on as a member. Lokken is a founder and co-founder of analytic technologies companies and a former Microsoft executive who joined the health system board in 2019.

Bob Lokken, left, and Rich Raimondi. St. Luke's Health System

