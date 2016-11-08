Election 2016 live: Polling extended in Idaho, NC; Trump wins 3 more Eastern states

It’s Election Day! The latest from Idaho and across the nation:
6 p.m.: Florida, still considered a key state, is staying close so far. With one-fourth of precincts counted, Clinton leads by less than 2 percentage points.
5:53 p.m.: Stressed out by the election? The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette brought a bunch of kittens into its newsroom and put a live cam on them. Enjoy!
5:40 p.m.: Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST in six states, including the presidential battleground of Virginia. Trump scored his first wins of the night in Indiana and Kentucky and West Virginia. Results are too close to call in Georgia and South Carolina, while Vermont went to Clinton.
In Idaho, polling was extended one hour to 9 p.m. at five new Ada County polling places after a lawsuit by the Idaho Democratic Party. Polls are closing in most of North Carolina at 7:30, but will remain open in 8 precincts in one county due to a computer glitch.
5:24 p.m.: Virginia, Georgia and Florida are also now starting to show up on the AP’s map. But again, it’s a small start — .5% for Florida, 2% for Virginia. Meanwhile, here in the Mountain time zone, you have another 2 1/2 hours to cast your vote.
5:01 p.m.: Early, early early results are starting to show up for Indiana, Kentucky and New Hampshire. With a fraction of results reported, they favor Trump. (UPDATE: The AP has already called Kentucky for Trump.)
5 p.m.: Experts have been warning for months that hackers could try to disrupt Tuesday’s election by penetrating local voting systems. But another target could prove easier to hack: U.S. media outlets offering election night results. Upguard, a Mountain View, Calif., company that assesses how well companies are protecting themselves from hackers, concluded that three major news organizations tallied “pretty abysmal” scores on key criteria to thwart breaches. Those include the Associated Press, perhaps the largest provider of election tabulations in the country. The company didn’t examine McClatchy, which owns the Idaho Statesman.
4:30 p.m.: Some highlights to start with as we near 5 p.m. Mountain, when the first batch of Eastern polls close.
Idaho Democrats sue to extend hours at five Boise precincts: Dean Ferguson, spokesman for the Idaho Democratic Party, says Ada County didn’t do enough to inform voters that their polling places had changed before Tuesday.
Donald Trump’s campaign sued in Nevada over preserving the names of poll workers as part of a complaint over what the campaign calls early voting irregularities. But after an Election Day court hearing, a district judge said the county registrar already is required to keep those records and that entering them in the court record would expose workers to posssible “public attention, ridicule and harassment.”
Long lines require extra ballots in Payette County: Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a voting precinct in Fruitland ran out of the type of paper ballots that voters fill out by coloring in ovals by hand. Lines stretched while the county rushed to provide more, but things are apparently now back to normal, the county says.
Both candidates have posted pleas to vote on social media — Clinton’s is a little more nontraditional:
We need your vote. Go to the POLLS! Let's continue this MOVEMENT! Find your poll location: https://t.co/VMUdvi1tx1 #ElectionDay #VoteTrump pic.twitter.com/9hdO88iLdE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016
Don't stand still. Vote today: https://t.co/jfd3CXLD1s #ElectionDay #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/4KAv2zu0rd— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2016
When results come in, where can you find them? We’ll highlight major developments here, but you can also keep an eye on our running election results tally at this link.
