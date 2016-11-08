Dems sue Ada County, Denney to extend five precincts' voting hours

Early Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho Democratic party asked a federal judge to extend voting time by two hours at five Boise precincts.
The request was in the form of a civil lawsuit. It names Ada County Clerk Christopher Rich and Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney as defendants.
If the judge complies, the deadline for showing up to vote at precincts 1602, 1711, 1806, 1810 and 1901 will be 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Ada County changed the polling places for those precincts this year.
The old polling places were:
▪ 1602: Collister United Methodist, 4400, W. Taft St., Boise
▪ 1711: Euclid Community Church of the Nazarene, 1308 W. Hale St., Boise
▪ 1806: Brookdale Assisted Living, Site No. 2, 739 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
▪ 1810: Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
▪ 1901: Hidden Springs Fire Department, 5871 W. Hidden Springs Dr., Boise
The new polling places are:
▪ 1602: Collister Community Church, 4709 W. State St., Boise
▪ 1711: 1173 W. University Dr., Boise
▪ 1806: Ada County Indigent Services, 252 E. Front St., Boise
▪ 1810: Our Lady of the Rosary, 1500 E. Wright St., Boise
▪ 1901: Hidden Springs Community Clubhouse, 5525 W. Hidden Springs Dr., Boise
The Ada County Clerk’s office gave routine notification of the polling place changes, including ads in the Idaho Statesman, as required by law, said Phil McGrane, chief deputy clerk of Ada County. The office also sent mail to every voter in the five precincts to let them know of the change, McGrane said. That step isn’t required, he said.
Still, those efforts weren’t enough, said Dean Ferguson, spokesman for the Democratic party.
"That makes it pretty clear that at least a few people out there that didn't get the word," Ferguson said. "If one person doesn't get to vote, that's a problem. The burden was on Ada County to do this right, and they didn't."
As of 3 p.m., a judge's decision on the Democrats' request had not been released.
Check back for updates.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
