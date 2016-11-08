Elmore County elects new prosecutor, sheriff

Elmore County prosecutor
Kristina Schindele (i): 2,446
Daniel Page: 5,772 (WINNER)
Elmore County Prosecutor Kristina Schindele, a Democrat, was appointed in 2005. She ran unopposed in 2006, 2008 and 2012.
Attorney Daniel Page ran as a Republican. On his campaign Web site, he describes himself as a fourth generation Idahoan. He attended law school at William and Mary, where he was an intern for the National Rifle Association and Republican Majority Whip Tim Hugo in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Elmore County sheriff
Longtime Elmore County Sheriff Rick Layher did not run for re-election. Here are the results of the sheriff’s race:
Roy “Lynn” McCallum, independent: 2,076
Mike Hollinshead, Republican: 6,043 (WINNER)
Hollinshead, originally from Oklahoma, is an Air Force veteran, according to his campaign Web site. He came to Idaho in 2008, when he was offered a job at Mountain Home Air Force Base. He said he previously worked as a reserve deputy at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and later became a reserver commander for several departments. He worked a decade in different capacities for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Academy before taking civilian jobs working for the Air Force.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments